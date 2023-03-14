The Global Polyurethane Foam Market is forecast to grow by 6.84 million t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483601/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyurethane foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for pu foams in furniture and bedding, rising demand for PU foams in China, and superior properties of PU foams.



The polyurethane foam market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Furniture and bedding

• Building and construction

• Transport

• Appliances

• Others



By Type

• Flexible PU foams

• Rigid PU foams

• Molded PU foams



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of methylal and HFOs as alternative to HFCS and HCFCs as one of the prime reasons driving the polyurethane foam market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of bio-based PU foams and rising production capacity for thermoplastic PU will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyurethane foam market covers the following areas:

• Polyurethane foam market sizing

• Polyurethane foam market forecast

• Polyurethane foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyurethane foam market vendors that include All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc. Also, the polyurethane foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

