Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Imaging, Cardiac Implants, AI-enabled Diagnostics, and Digital Health Platforms: Featuring Culture-free Infectious Disease Diagnosis & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Imaging, Cardiac Implants, AI-enabled Diagnostics, and Digital Health Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in medical imaging such as point of care EEG device, AI enabled CT scan, and hand-held ultrasound.

Advances in cardiac implants such as minimally invasive heart pump, metal free occluder, and more have been covered in this issue. Novel digital health solutions such as VR enabled physical therapy, AI enabled SaMD, AI enabled wearables, have also been covered in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.

The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

Culture-free Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Value Proposition of POCARED Diagnostics

POCARED Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Point-of-care Electroencephalogram (EEG) Device for Seizure Triage and Delirium Diagnosis

Value Proposition of Ceribell

Ceribell - Investor Dashboard

Dynamic Social-visual Engagement Quantification Tool for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Evaluation

Value Proposition of EarliTec Diagnostics

EarliTec Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard

Minimally Invasive Right Heart Pump with Intelligent Positioning Assistance

Value Proposition of Abiomed

Abiomed - Investor Dashboard

Wearable Non-invasive Pelvic Floor Stimulation Device for Urinary Incontinence

Atlantic Therapeutics' Value Proposition

Atlantic Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard

Fast, Online Home Collection Diagnostic Services

Value Proposition of Orange Health

Orange Health - Investor Dashboard

Digital Therapeutics for Personalized Menopause Symptoms Treatment

Vira Health's Value Proposition

Vira Health - Investor Dashboard

Handheld Ultrasound System with Multiple Imaging Modes

Tambua Health's Value Proposition

Tambua Health - Investor Dashboard

Behavioral Digital Biomarkers for Early Diagnosis and Remote Monitoring of Neurological Disorders

NeuraLight's Value Proposition

NeuraLight - Investor Dashboard

Personalized Transcranial Electrical Stimulation for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Bottneuro AG's Value Proposition

Bottneuro AG - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Image Analysis for Early Prediction of Heart Attack Risk

Caristo Diagnostics' Value Proposition

Caristo Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard

Metal-free Bioresorbable Frame for the Closure of Atrial Septal Defects

Value Proposition of atHeart Medical

atHeart Medical: Investor Dashboard

Virtual Reality (VR)-based Rehab Platform for Physical and Occupational Therapy

Penumbra's Value Proposition

Penumbra - Investor Dashboard

Interventional Imaging to Aid Minimally Invasive Cardiac Procedures

WGE's Value Proposition

WGE - Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based SaMD for Aortic Disease Diagnoses

Value Proposition of Imagen

Imagen: Investor Dashboard

In-office Ear Tube Device for Treating Ear Infections in Young Children

Value Proposition of Preceptis Medical

Preceptis Medical: Investor Dashboard

Transcatheter Device Retrieval System for Treating Cardiac Embolization

Value Proposition of ONOCOR

ONOCOR: Investor Dashboard

Wearable Cardiac Arrhythmia Biosensing Technology with Cloud-based Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Capabilities

Value Proposition of iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies-Investor Dashboard

Robotic Navigation and Steering System for Performing Percutaneous Procedures

XACT Robotics - Value Proposition

XACT Robotics - Investor Dashboard

AI-enabled Microfluidic Rheometer for Biofluid Macromolecule Measurements

Value Proposition of Swansea University

AI-driven Skin-mounted Wearable Gas Sensor for Health Monitoring

Value Proposition of Ohio State University

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Abiomed

atHeart Medical

Atlantic Therapeutics

Bottneuro AG

Caristo Diagnostics

Ceribell

EarliTec Diagnostics

Imagen

iRhythm Technologies

NeuraLight

Orange Health

Penumbra

POCARED Diagnostics

Preceptis Medical

Tambua Health

Vira Health

WGE

ONOCOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5e9ln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.