Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Imaging, Cardiac Implants, AI-enabled Diagnostics, and Digital Health Platforms: Featuring Culture-free Infectious Disease Diagnosis & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Imaging, Cardiac Implants, AI-enabled Diagnostics, and Digital Health Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes advanced technologies in medical imaging such as point of care EEG device, AI enabled CT scan, and hand-held ultrasound.
Advances in cardiac implants such as minimally invasive heart pump, metal free occluder, and more have been covered in this issue. Novel digital health solutions such as VR enabled physical therapy, AI enabled SaMD, AI enabled wearables, have also been covered in this issue. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Culture-free Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- Value Proposition of POCARED Diagnostics
- POCARED Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Point-of-care Electroencephalogram (EEG) Device for Seizure Triage and Delirium Diagnosis
- Value Proposition of Ceribell
- Ceribell - Investor Dashboard
- Dynamic Social-visual Engagement Quantification Tool for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Evaluation
- Value Proposition of EarliTec Diagnostics
- EarliTec Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
- Minimally Invasive Right Heart Pump with Intelligent Positioning Assistance
- Value Proposition of Abiomed
- Abiomed - Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Non-invasive Pelvic Floor Stimulation Device for Urinary Incontinence
- Atlantic Therapeutics' Value Proposition
- Atlantic Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Fast, Online Home Collection Diagnostic Services
- Value Proposition of Orange Health
- Orange Health - Investor Dashboard
- Digital Therapeutics for Personalized Menopause Symptoms Treatment
- Vira Health's Value Proposition
- Vira Health - Investor Dashboard
- Handheld Ultrasound System with Multiple Imaging Modes
- Tambua Health's Value Proposition
- Tambua Health - Investor Dashboard
- Behavioral Digital Biomarkers for Early Diagnosis and Remote Monitoring of Neurological Disorders
- NeuraLight's Value Proposition
- NeuraLight - Investor Dashboard
- Personalized Transcranial Electrical Stimulation for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
- Bottneuro AG's Value Proposition
- Bottneuro AG - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Image Analysis for Early Prediction of Heart Attack Risk
- Caristo Diagnostics' Value Proposition
- Caristo Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
- Metal-free Bioresorbable Frame for the Closure of Atrial Septal Defects
- Value Proposition of atHeart Medical
- atHeart Medical: Investor Dashboard
- Virtual Reality (VR)-based Rehab Platform for Physical and Occupational Therapy
- Penumbra's Value Proposition
- Penumbra - Investor Dashboard
- Interventional Imaging to Aid Minimally Invasive Cardiac Procedures
- WGE's Value Proposition
- WGE - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based SaMD for Aortic Disease Diagnoses
- Value Proposition of Imagen
- Imagen: Investor Dashboard
- In-office Ear Tube Device for Treating Ear Infections in Young Children
- Value Proposition of Preceptis Medical
- Preceptis Medical: Investor Dashboard
- Transcatheter Device Retrieval System for Treating Cardiac Embolization
- Value Proposition of ONOCOR
- ONOCOR: Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Cardiac Arrhythmia Biosensing Technology with Cloud-based Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Capabilities
- Value Proposition of iRhythm Technologies Inc.
- iRhythm Technologies-Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Navigation and Steering System for Performing Percutaneous Procedures
- XACT Robotics - Value Proposition
- XACT Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- AI-enabled Microfluidic Rheometer for Biofluid Macromolecule Measurements
- Value Proposition of Swansea University
- AI-driven Skin-mounted Wearable Gas Sensor for Health Monitoring
- Value Proposition of Ohio State University
- Key Contacts
Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abiomed
- atHeart Medical
- Atlantic Therapeutics
- Bottneuro AG
- Caristo Diagnostics
- Ceribell
- EarliTec Diagnostics
- Imagen
- iRhythm Technologies
- NeuraLight
- Orange Health
- Penumbra
- POCARED Diagnostics
- Preceptis Medical
- Tambua Health
- Vira Health
- WGE
- ONOCOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5e9ln
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.