The Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market is forecast to grow by $706.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456995/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the exfoliators and scrubs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs, demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties, and growing concerns over skin-related issues.



The exfoliators and scrubs market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovation in exfoliators and scrubs as one of the prime reasons driving the exfoliators and scrubs market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for multifunctional exfoliators and scrubs and advent of body polishing scrubs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the exfoliators and scrubs market covers the following areas:

• Exfoliators and scrubs market sizing

• Exfoliators and scrubs market forecast

• Exfoliators and scrubs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading exfoliators and scrubs market vendors that include 3LAB.COM, Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Home and Body Co., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yunos Co. Ltd. Also, the exfoliators and scrubs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________