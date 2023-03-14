Global Gravel Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030, Driven by Rising Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the world gravel and crushed stone market, available for trial access on their platform . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's trends, growth, challenges, and key factors driving demand.

According to the report, the global gravel and crushed stone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for construction materials in the infrastructure, residential, and commercial sectors. The rising demand for transportation infrastructure and the growing trend of urbanization are also key drivers of the market.

However, the industry is facing several challenges such as environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of raw materials. Additionally, the market is affected by factors such as population growth, economic conditions, and government regulations. The industry is adopting sustainable practices such as using recycled materials and reducing carbon emissions to address these challenges.

The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries such as construction, transportation, and agriculture, and how they affect the industry's growth. Among the largest markets, China is expected to have the highest growth prospects, followed by India and the United States.

North America :

The North American gravel market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the continued demand for construction materials in the region. In 2022, the market was valued at $X billion and is expected to reach $X billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. The United States is the largest market in the region, accounting for over 80% of the total market share. The growing demand for transportation infrastructure and the rise in construction activities are the key drivers of the market.

Europe :

The European gravel market is expected to show modest growth in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market was valued at $X billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $X billion by 2026. The demand for gravel in Europe is driven by the need for infrastructure development, particularly in Eastern Europe. Germany is the largest market in the region, followed by France and the UK.

Asia Pacific :

The Asia Pacific gravel market is expected to show robust growth in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market was valued at $X billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $X billion by 2030. The rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries such as China and India are driving the demand for gravel in the region. China is the largest market in the region, accounting for over 60% of the total market share.

Latin America :

The Latin American gravel market is expected to show moderate growth in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. The market was valued at $X billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $X billion by 2030. The demand for gravel in the region is driven by the need for infrastructure development, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Brazil is the largest market in the region, accounting for over 40% of the total market share.

Middle East and Africa :

The Middle East and Africa gravel market is expected to show steady growth in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market was valued at $X billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $X billion by 2030. The demand for gravel in the region is driven by the need for infrastructure development, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE. Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the region, accounting for over 30% of the total market share.

Key statistics from the report include the total consumption of gravel and crushed stone, the production and trade volumes, and the leading manufacturers in the industry such as LafargeHolcim, CRH, and Heidelberg Cement.

For more information on the report and trial access to market data, visit IndexBox's website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-gravel-and-crushed-stone-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/

Keywords: gravel, crushed stone, market analysis, market forecast, construction materials, infrastructure, urbanization, environmental concerns, raw material prices.