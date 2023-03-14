UltiSat Announces New “GC5” Government Grade SATCOM-as-a-Managed Service (SaaMS)

CHANTILLY, Va., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced the development of its new GC5 SATCOM Service. The end-to-end managed service provides a purpose-built network including satellite and terrestrial connectivity with unique security features specifically for government operations. Provided as an off-the-shelf solution, the service includes a selection of remote terminals, bandwidth plans, coverage areas, and data center interconnection options. UltiSat’s GC5 moniker refers to critical support elements of government missions including Command, Control, Communications, Computing and Cyber.



“GC5 is designed to strike the perfect balance between the resiliency of a defense grade satellite communications network and the simplicity of a commercial off-the-shelf managed service,” said David Myers president and CEO of UltiSat. “We combined direct input from our customers, along with 25 years of field experience, to develop a unique communications service designed to improve situational awareness and effectiveness, all while being easy to procure and quick to deploy on mission.”

Customers can configure a GC5 package suited to their particular operations. A selection of military specification deployable and mobile terminals are available with the service, or the customer can bring their own approved equipment. Connectivity and bandwidth plans are available including various upload and download data rates and priority access options. The service will be offered with various coverage regions across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. A global roaming option will also be available. Customers can choose to connect their remote terminals to a government operations center or a secure cloud-based service through a selection of backhaul options.

GC5 is designed from inception to meet the adaptability and resiliency demands of today’s tactical environment. The network includes inherent security features to meet or exceed US Department of Defense standards, including a TRANSEC compliant architecture and FIPS 140-2 certified encryption. Data center connections are provided through UltiSat’s self-owned and operated Global Interconnect Network (GIN). The GIN is a carrier-grade layer 1 fiber optic infrastructure that includes 12 teleports and over 80 terrestrial points-of-presence. The GC5 SATCOM Service is backed by a dedicated 24 x 7 customer support center and includes service level and performance commitments, not available from most commercially available satellite services.

