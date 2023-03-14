Pan American Energy to Collaborate with Integrity Mining and Industrial to Pilot Sustainable Chemistry for Lithium Extraction in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Integrity Mining and Industrial (“IMI”), a subsidiary of Integrity Bio-Chemicals, LLC, to collaborate on evaluating IMI’s suite of sustainable green chemistries to enhance lithium recovery from petalite bearing pegmatite, spodumene and lithium bearing clays. Pan American intends to share samples from its planned exploration programs at the Horizon Lithium and Big Mack properties with IMI for testing.



A new force in the mining industry since 2019, IMI has strategically grown in a variety of regions by using dedicated research to disrupt current synthetic markets with tailored bio-based polymers and surfactants. IMI uses chemical engineering on an industrial scale to produce environmentally friendly biopolymers. They create chemistry designed to replace or enhance traditional chemistries that are not only high-performing and cost-effective but are equally sustainable. IMI is focused on the next frontier of global electrification and manufactures chemical solutions to enhance critical mineral recovery that supports the North American supply chain.

Jason Latkowcer, CEO and Director, comments, “Pan American’s alignment with IMI reflects our commitment to supporting more sustainable processes. As we move through our upcoming exploration programs, we intend to provide lithium bearing samples for testing by IMI’s floatation chemists and full team of research and development scientists at their innovation laboratory in Cresson, Texas. Our goal is to identify optimization opportunities across various lithium production processes that may benefit both the company and industry as a whole.”

James Jett, President and CEO of IMI states, “IMI is excited to partner with Pan American. In this new avenue we will be able to diversify our business from precious minerals to critical minerals and enter the next frontier for the US economy - electric and green markets. We hope to use our technical expertise, strengths in production, and scale to assist in the development of more sustainable lithium extraction processes, starting with Pan American’s properties in Canada and the United States.”

About Integrity Mining and Industrial

Integrity Mining and Industrial is a technology company focused on the development of new to the industry bio-based polymers and surfactants for a wide variety of applications. IMI has a wide range of clay control, depressants, frothers and water treatment reagents for use in the mining space. IMI’s biobased offerings are derived from naturally occurring elements that are strategically sourced to prevent the use of extractive and non-renewable sources.

With a new facility located in Cresson, TX, IMI can produce over 10 million lbs monthly of bio-based surfactant, and over 20 million lbs monthly of our other bio-based polymers. This facility is located within a few hours of the Port of Houston and has access to rail to facilitate the usage of our industrial scale production capabilities.

For more information contact James Jett, President and CEO, jjett@integrityminingandindustrial.com or visit www.integrityminingandindustrial.com.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s maiden asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

Contact

Phone: (585) 885-5970

Email: info@panam-energy.com

