Proteovant Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Estrogen Receptor and IKZF2 Protein Degrader Programs

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteovant Therapeutics, a Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) company leveraging the process of protein degradation to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases, today announced it will present data on PVTX-321, an estrogen receptor degrader, at the Protein Degradation & Targeting Undruggables Congress USA, March 15-16 in Boston and on PVTX-405, an IKZF2 molecular glue, at the Targeted Protein Degradation Europe Conference, March 28-30 in London.



Targeted protein degradation harnesses the body’s natural protein disposal system and offers the potential to develop new medicines targeting historically difficult-to-drug proteins that play an important role in causing serious diseases. Proteovant Therapeutics is discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class degraders that can engage previously undruggable targets.

“We are advancing a robust pipeline of heterobifunctional degraders and molecular glues that span a range of novel molecular targets, which are implicated in disorders where new medicines are needed,” said Drew Fromkin, CEO, Proteovant Therapeutics. “PVTX-321, our degrader targeting the estrogen receptor, is highly potent and demonstrates impressive, dose dependent tumor growth inhibition and shrinkage in preclinical models. In addition, PVTX-405 has best-in-class potential with robust IKZF2 degradation in vivo. We are enthusiastic about the progress being made across our degrader pipeline and molecular glue platform initiatives.”

Presentation at Protein Degradation & Targeting Undruggables Congress USA

Title: Discovery and Characterization of an Estrogen Receptor Heterobifunctional Degrader with Best In-Class Potential Session Time: 12:00-12:25 p.m. EDT on March 15, 2023 Presenter: Courtney Havens, Director, Biology, Proteovant Therapeutics





Presentation at Targeted Protein Degradation Europe Conference

Title: Discovery and Characterization of an IKZF2 Selective Molecular Glue Degrader with Best In-Class Potential Session Time: 4:30 p.m. BST on March 29, 2023 Presenter: Harshil Dhruv, Associate Director, Biology, Proteovant Therapeutics





Following the presentations at each event, materials will be made available online here.

About Proteovant Therapeutics

Proteovant Therapeutics exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body’s innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. Proteovant integrates its degrader drug hunting expertise, MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform, and external partnerships to advance novel protein degraders across a range of therapeutic areas. Founding investors include Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) and SK Inc. Visit www.proteovant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



