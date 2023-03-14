Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size is projected to reach USD 66.31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.60%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An antimicrobial plastic is a synthetic polymer substance with an integrated active ingredient (antimicrobial additive) that makes it effective against microbial growth, including algae, fungi, and mildew. Antimicrobial plastics have recently expanded across various industries, including building and construction, automotive and transportation, medical, and others, due to the tendency of these microbes to reduce the lifespan of plastic products.





Rising Product Demand for the Medical Devices Drives the Global Market

Medical devices require antimicrobial plastics because they stop microbes from sticking to the surfaces of instruments, equipment, and implants. There is a greater need for hospitals and clinics in developing countries due to rising healthcare costs and population growth. This is expected to increase demand for sophisticated medical tools and equipment in these regions. The rise in home healthcare use, the opening of long-term care facilities, numerous government initiatives to support early disease diagnosis, such as the United Nations Task Force's cervical cancer prevention and control program, and supportive policies like reimbursement coverage are the primary factors favorably influencing the growth of the diagnostic and monitoring segment. This will likely drive the demand for antimicrobial plastics over the forecast period.

Expanding Textile Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The high surface area and moisture-retentive properties of textiles facilitate the growth of microorganisms. The end-user and the material both suffer a great deal as a result of this growth. Antibacterial textiles are used in areas where microbes and moisture coexist. These are just a few of the materials' uses, which include medical equipment, sportswear, food packaging, storage, mechanical and thermal protection, automotive textiles, heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems, air filters, and water purification systems. All these factors are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the global antimicrobial plastics market growth over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global antimicrobial plastics market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market for antimicrobial plastics in the region will expand quickly due to rising sales of passenger cars and the region's strong manufacturing bases in the automotive and transportation industries in China, Japan, and India. Additionally, it is anticipated that the government of India's supportive policies, such as foreign direct investments (FDI) and Make in India, will create a variety of growth opportunities for the automotive and transportation sectors, which in turn will increase the demand for antimicrobial plastics in automotive and transportation applications. As the region's industrial development continues, there is anticipated to be a rise in the demand for antimicrobial plastics in industrial machinery, equipment, and containers.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, generating USD 12,255.6 million during the forecast period. The North American construction industry is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period as demand for non-residential construction projects like hospitals, schools, and colleges increases. The expansion of office buildings, industrial facilities, educational institutions, and colleges is anticipated to increase the demand for antimicrobial plastics in the construction sector. Favorable government policies in the United States regarding domestic infrastructure construction under the National Infrastructural Protection Plan (NIPP) are anticipated to spur market expansion over the forecast period. The region's rising gross domestic product (GDP) as higher industrial output can be linked to growth in several industries, including building and construction, automotive and transportation, healthcare, packaging, food and beverage, textiles, consumer goods, and others. This is anticipated to fuel the local market for antimicrobial plastics over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The global antimicrobial plastics market size is expected to reach USD 66.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 66.31 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product , the global antimicrobial plastics market is bifurcated into commodity plastics, engineering plastics, and high-performance plastics. The commodity plastics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

, the global antimicrobial plastics market is bifurcated into commodity plastics, engineering plastics, and high-performance plastics. The commodity plastics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global antimicrobial plastics market is bifurcated into building and construction, automotive and transportation, healthcare, packaging, food & beverages, textiles, and consumer goods. The healthcare segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

, the global antimicrobial plastics market is bifurcated into building and construction, automotive and transportation, healthcare, packaging, food & beverages, textiles, and consumer goods. The healthcare segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global antimicrobial plastics market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The global antimicrobial plastics market's major key players are

BASF SE Parx Materials Nv

Covestro Ag

King Plastic Corporation

Clariant Ag

Sanitized Ag

Dow Inc

Lonza





Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Segmentation

By Product

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High-performance Plastics

By End-User

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Consumer Goods

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

Market News

In October 2022 , In Mumbai, India, BASF started building its new Polyurethane Application Development Laboratory. In the space of about 2,000 square meters, the new lab will have the most up-to-date equipment for applications. When it opens in 2024, the lab will make it easier for Indian customers in high-growth industries like consumer appliances, construction, footwear, furniture, transportation, and more to work together.

, In Mumbai, India, BASF started building its new Polyurethane Application Development Laboratory. In the space of about 2,000 square meters, the new lab will have the most up-to-date equipment for applications. When it opens in 2024, the lab will make it easier for Indian customers in high-growth industries like consumer appliances, construction, footwear, furniture, transportation, and more to work together. In August 2022, Covestro invested money into making polycarbonates in Asia-Pacific that are better for the environment. By 2026, the region will be able to deliver more than 60,000 tons of recycled polycarbonates annually. The company is starting to build its first dedicated mechanical recycling production line in Shanghai.





News Media

Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.02% by 2030





