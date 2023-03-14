JumpCloud Password Manager™ Wins Gold in the 2023 Cybersecurity Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced the Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named JumpCloud Password Manager as the winner in the 19th Annual Cybersecurity Awards for password management . The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.



Employees prioritize their work and may overlook password security for convenience, leading to weak passwords and reuse, increasing the risk of security breaches. Password managers were created to solve this issue, but despite the many advancements in functionality of password manager technology, the burden of password security still falls largely on the end user, leaving a significant security hole. And despite industry momentum toward passwordless authentication , for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs), IT admins often need to provide access for legacy applications that require passwords or cannot be accessed through single sign-on (SSO).

JumpCloud Password Manager is part of JumpCloud’s directory platform, and is designed to improve password security and compliance while also simplifying password management for users and IT teams. Unlike other cloud-based or device-based password managers, JumpCloud Password Manager is built on a decentralized architecture, where the password vaults are stored locally on user devices and are synced in an end-to-end encrypted manner between multiple devices via JumpCloud’s secure cloud. This modern approach to password management architecture and the Open Directory Platform approach allow users to remain productive — and secure — with a simple, seamless experience while maintaining secure credential management practices. Because of its open approach to identity and device management, customers can easily integrate JumpCloud Password Manager with JumpCloud SSO within a single platform as infrastructure and IT capacity matures.

“JumpCloud Password Manager has been a game changer,” said Tony Tercero, associate director of technology, Fanbyte. “We already use JumpCloud for managing users’ identities, and they’ve made it even easier by standardizing password management. I don’t stress about bad security habits because our users no longer have to hassle with creating, remembering, and entering passwords, and its decentralized architecture lets me sleep a little easier. Huge win and time-saver for us.”

"Winning Gold for the JumpCloud Password Manager underscores our commitment to equip SMEs with everything they need to secure employees' identities and devices in a seamless and cost-effective manner," said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager, MSP channel, JumpCloud.



“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, president, Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication.”

This win follows JumpCloud’s recent sweep of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in identity and access management (IAM), SSO, and cybersecurity solutions consolidation. JumpCloud was also recently named to G2’s Best Software Awards list as a Top Security Product, Top Global Software Company, and Highest Satisfaction Software Product.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Click here to start a free trial today



