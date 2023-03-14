The Global Online Gambling Market is forecast to grow by $150.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Gambling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153829/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for mobile gambling, increasing betting on e-sports, and reduced stringency in government regulations.



The online gambling market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Desktop

• Mobile



By Product

• Lottery

• Betting

• Casino



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the online gambling market growth during the next few years. Also, use of ai in online gambling and emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online gambling market covers the following areas:

• Online gambling market sizing

• Online gambling market forecast

• Online gambling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online gambling market vendors that include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group AS, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games LLC, Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

