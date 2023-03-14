Online Car Buying Market Size is projected to reach USD 722 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.21%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online car buying has recently become popular as cars are brought through end-to-end from online retail stores. Online car buying platforms provide customers many opportunities, like enhanced price lucidity, the effortlessness of shopping from residence, and a digital payment procedure. Customers buy vehicles from these platforms without difficulty and can opt for them according to their convenience and preference. Consumers also can instantaneously access an extensive arrangement of accessible vehicles along with practice suggestions and recommendations with effortless benchmarking and cost comparisons with less or zero paperwork. The online car markets also offer home deliveries of vehicles.





OEMs Focus on End-to-End Online Sales and Third-Party Online Marketplaces to Drive the Global Online Car Buying Market

Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been experimenting with online sales to provide their customers with a better online experience, including greater price transparency, ease of purchasing from home, and a digital payment mechanism . Volkswagen, for instance, is launching a new line of electric vehicles concurrently with its new IT infrastructure, which is projected to substantially enhance the likelihood of online vehicle sales. Additionally, Britta Seeger, a Daimler's board of directors responsible for marketing and sales, disclosed in 2019 that the OEM anticipated selling 25% of its vehicles online by 2025.

Several European automakers, including Dacia, Volvo, Hyundai, Jaguar, Alpine, Mitsubishi, BMW, Land Rover, and Mini, concentrate their internet sales efforts on a select number of markets. The customer experience provided by these online retailers and platforms must be improved, as their adoption is currently restricted. Hyundai and Audi, for instance, make a negligible quantity of online-only models. Many others only permit the purchase of new vehicles or do not give a trade-in alternative. In addition, the percentage of online sales for most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is still low but is expected to rise soon.

Moreover, third-party online marketplaces provide professional dealers and private sellers a venue to display their new and used automobiles to a substantial online audience. Customers can quickly peruse available alternatives, obtain simple access to product data and prices, and gain rapid access to various in-stock vehicles. In addition, they can receive tailored advice and recommendations, benchmarking and price comparisons requiring minimal or no documentation, in-home trade-ins, and vehicle delivery. Additionally, sellers have the option to charge for product promotion. The number of third-party marketplaces, platforms, and internet users will likely expand dramatically during the predicted time.

The Adoption of E-Commerce and Online Technologies to Create Global Online Car Buying Market Opportunities

The buyer's position in the market has changed due to technological developments such as the emergence of the internet, e-commerce websites and applications to raise demand for goods, and the introduction of hybrid and electric automobiles . With online technology, consumers are learning more about the car, the on-road price of new autos, residual value, and third-party profit margin, among other factors, for pre-owned vehicles. In addition, advancements in the telecommunications industry, Internet connectivity, and growing urbanization have made it easier for people to obtain information more efficiently.

These aspects are widely utilized by online auto dealers to promote and convey information about their autos. On this online platform, the sales process has been shortened, making it feasible for more parties to sell and purchase automobiles. In this industry, the supply side outweighs the demand side. Transparency via knowledge has transformed the dynamics and enabled businesses to leverage customer intelligence to their advantage, which is anticipated to increase online auto sales in the following years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 722 billion by 2030 CAGR 12.21% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Category Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Autonation Inc., Cargurus Inc., Carsdirect.com, Cars.com Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., Group1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., Truecar Inc. Key Market Opportunities The Adoption of E-Commerce and Online Technologies Key Market Drivers OEMs Focus on End-to-End Online Sales and Third-Party Online Marketplaces

Regional Insight

North America will command the market while growing at a CAGR of 10.51%. In North America, the market for online automotive purchasing is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the following years due to the surge in online auto shopping. To reach more customers, firms in this region are also expanding their online dealership network. Due to increased internet usage, the availability of online portals for used and new car information, warranties offered for used cars, and a range of purchasing options, it is anticipated that the North American online auto buying business will grow at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. Numerous strategies are being utilized by significant market participants to expand their market presence.

They are also collaborating and forming partnerships with domestic players to acquire a competitive advantage and long-term commercial viability. The United States dominates the online car-buying business in North America, as it sells more of every vehicle type than any other country. In addition, it revealed that there were 2.4 times more pre-owned vehicle sales in the United States than new ones. In addition, the pandemic outbreak raised the demand for pre-owned vehicle transactions conducted online. For instance, Vroom, an online retailer of pre-owned automobiles, increased demand.

The Asia-Pacific will likely hold USD 139 billion, growing at a CAGR of 14.12%. The region's fast-expanding internet user base and the automobile industry's technological advancement significantly impact the growth of the online market for purchasing automobiles. Due to its largest population and developing countries such as China and India, the Asia-Pacific area has experienced continual growth. It offers the most growth opportunities in any region. India, China, and ASEAN countries are viewed as developing markets worldwide for online vehicle purchases because of the increasing number of internet users in the area, fueling regional expansion.

In addition, factors such as increasing populations, affordability, convenience, and disposable incomes are supporting the expansion of the online car-buying industry. Auto retailers are focusing on various digital platforms for end-to-end online transactions to take advantage of the growing number of Internet users. Nissan, for example, unveiled Nissan@Home in December 2020, a digital platform that allowed customers to complete all of their purchases, including test drives and financing arrangements, online.

Key Highlights

The global online car buying market size is expected to reach USD 722 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the vehicle type , the SUV section is predicted to have the highest shareholding, growing at a CAGR of 12.11%.

, the SUV section is predicted to have the highest shareholding, growing at a Based on the propulsion type , the petrol section is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.91% and hold the largest market share.

, the petrol section is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.91% and hold the largest market share. Based on the category , the pre-owned vehicle section will likely hold the largest share, growing at a CAGR of 10.91%.

, the pre-owned vehicle section will likely hold the largest share, growing at a Based on regional analysis, North America will command the market while growing at a CAGR of 10.51%

Competitors in Online Car Buying Market

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Autonation Inc.

Cargurus Inc.

Carsdirect.com

Cars.com Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc.

Group1 Automotive Inc.

Hendrick Automotive Group

Lithia Motors Inc.

Truecar Inc.





Global Online Car Buying Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

By Propulsion Type

Petrol

Diesel

Others

By Category

Pre-owned

New Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table of Content

Recent Development

In May 2022 , a new Digital Deal Solution was launched by Carguru. It enables dealers to sell more cars.

, a new Digital Deal Solution was launched by Carguru. It enables dealers to sell more cars. In May 2022 , Group 1 Automotive Inc amended and extended USD 2 Billion revolving credit facility.

, Group 1 Automotive Inc amended and extended USD 2 Billion revolving credit facility. In March 2022 , Cox Automotives announced Upside. This system delivers a vibrant wholesale marketplace with advantages for buyers and sellers.

, Cox Automotives announced Upside. This system delivers a vibrant wholesale marketplace with advantages for buyers and sellers. In June 2022, Tesla was added by Cars.com to the exclusive list of multi-year chart-toppers.





News Media

Top 10 Car Recycling Companies In The World

Car Subscription Market Worth USD 15,567 Million With a CAGR of 23.1%

Global Vehicle Subscription Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 15.35%





