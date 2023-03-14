The Global Smart Windows Market is forecast to grow by $2828.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606946/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart windows market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising construction of residential houses and buildings, growing prevalence of smart homes, and rising adoption of smart windows in the automotive industry.



The smart windows market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Commercial and industrial

• Residential



By Type

• OLED glass

• Self-dimming windows

• Self-repairing windows



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of strategic alliances and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the smart windows market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in construction technology and government incentives and regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart windows market covers the following areas:

• Smart windows market sizing

• Smart windows market forecast

• Smart windows market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart windows market vendors that include Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., GEZE GmbH, Halio Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co. Inc., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., View Inc., and Gentex Corp. Also, the smart windows market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



