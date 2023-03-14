Digital Banking Platform Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital banking platform enables banks to offer a digitized banking solution to their customers, including online banking, mobile banking, and other traditional banking services. In addition, it provides a range of banking services, including deposits, withdrawals, transfers, savings account management, application for financial products, loan management, bill payment, and other account services. Moreover, it offers multi-channel and omnichannel banking services to its customers. In addition, numerous banks are adopting this platform to reduce human error and complete complicated tasks more efficiently without requiring additional time. Moreover, multiple banks and financial industries are developing innovative and intelligent banking platforms to reduce operational expenses and enhance the safety of bank accounts. The primary factors driving market expansion are an increase in the number of internet users and a shift from traditional to online banking. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms to achieve greater scalability drives the market's expansion.





Increase in Number of Internet Users to Drive the Global Digital Banking Platform Market

The customer base for online banking is expanding due to the global expansion of internet access and mobile applications. Additionally, these online banks can easily manage large customer databases while requiring less space and fewer employees. With the increased use of mobile internet today, consumers prefer to manage their bank accounts via smartphones, which offer a convenient and speedy account management method and thus serve as a significant market driver. As a result of the interactive and user-friendly nature of bank websites and mobile banking applications, consumers have shifted from traditional banking to new and advanced online banking methods.

Increased Market for Cloud-Based Integrated Products to Provide Opportunities Global Digital Banking Platform Market

Recently, the proliferation of data has presented numerous opportunities for lenders to integrate data-driven insights to enhance the efficacy of customer acquisition, servicing, credit risk management, and collections. The ongoing trend of cloud platforms has risen to prominence in digital banking and is crucial in providing numerous banking services. These cloud-based solutions have brought new perspectives and solutions to the banking industry, thereby transforming it. Several organizations are migrating to cloud-based applications for streamlined data storage, as it provides remote server access via the internet and thus provides access to an infinite amount of computing power. In addition, implementing a cloud-based model enables organizations to manage all applications concurrently, as there is no invisibility with highly complex analytics operating in the background. In addition, implementing cloud-based banking solutions enables organizations to integrate supplementary infrastructure technologies to create highly secure and robust platforms. This rising trend of cloud-based services is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the digital banking platform market due to the increasing demand for digital platforms that incorporate cloud technologies.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 16.39 billion by 2030 CAGR 13.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Type, Mode Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Appway, Cor Financial Solution Ltd., Edgeverve, FIS Global, Fiserv, Inc, nCino, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Temenos, and Vsoft Corporation Key Market Opportunities Increased Market for Cloud-Based Integrated Products Key Market Drivers Increase in Number of Internet Users

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global digital banking platform market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow a CAGR of 12.7%. North American nations have digitally transformed end-to-end credit journeys, significantly delivering a uniquely personalized and intuitive banking experience. As a result of innovations and technological advancements in financial services, such as digital lending, it is evident that nations such as the United States are already reaping substantial economic benefits. Additionally, advances in information technology and the development of interactive and user-friendly user interfaces for websites and applications have resulted in a shift in consumer preferences regarding banking services. The North American region has the most advanced online banking consumer base, propelled by major global players and a large youth population with a high level of product awareness. Hence, this region is anticipated to hold a significant market share.

Europe is the second largest region. It is projected to reach USD 5175 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. European FinTech has witnessed a rise in the adoption of precise data-driven, model-based decision-making systems to improve contracting continuously and disbursement criteria, as well as the adoption of automated digital processes. In addition, smartphone-addicted European consumers have adopted mobile banking with the rise of app-based payments, thereby driving market expansion. The growth is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in internet penetration and a large percentage of the youth population using mobile and online banking systems.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest region. A large consumer base regularly utilizing digital banking, with a significant portion in fast-growing nations such as China and India, and rapid growth in internet penetration via desktops, smartphones, and tablets contribute to the expansion of the market. The market is further fueled by the convenience provided to consumers by digital banking. In addition, favorable government initiatives to support start-ups have paved the way for many small and medium-sized businesses, resulting in a large number of retail and corporate accounts in over 33% of Asia-Pacific banks. In this region, banks and other fintech are rapidly adopting advanced analytics technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify qualified customers for both secured and unsecured digital banking platforms. For instance, Caribbean Mercantile Bank N.V. has created a digital SME services platform to streamline the loan application procedure. In 2018, CMB's NPL ratio was 1.36%, compared to the national average of 1.80%.

Key Highlights

The global digital banking platform market size was valued at USD 5120 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 16390 million by 2030 , registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

and is estimated to reach an expected value of , registering a during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). By component , the global digital banking platform market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

, the global digital banking platform market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. In terms of deployment model , the global digital banking platform market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

, the global digital banking platform market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. In terms of type , the global digital banking platform market is divided into retail and corporate banking. As per banking mode, the market is segmented into online and mobile banking. The retail banking segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

, the global digital banking platform market is divided into retail and corporate banking. As per banking mode, the market is segmented into online and mobile banking. The retail banking segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. As per banking mode, the market is segmented into online and mobile banking. The online banking segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.





The major companies in the global digital banking platform market are



Appway

Cor Financial Solution Ltd.

Edgeverve

FIS Global

Fiserv Inc

nCino

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Temenos

Vsoft Corporation.





Segmentation of Digital Banking Platform Market

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

By Mode

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Recent Developments

September 2022 - Rogers & Hollands recently implemented Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS). With the mobile retail POS systems throughout its stores, the jeweler has improved service efficiency and given its “rock” star associates access to each customer’s transaction history, wish lists, and preferences to provide more personalized guest interactions.

- Rogers & Hollands recently implemented Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS). With the mobile retail POS systems throughout its stores, the jeweler has improved service efficiency and given its “rock” star associates access to each customer’s transaction history, wish lists, and preferences to provide more personalized guest interactions. September 2022 - NVIDIA GPUs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides customers with faster AI training and inferencing. As a result, OCI has seen explosive growth in infrastructure usage for training large-scale AI models.

- NVIDIA GPUs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides customers with faster AI training and inferencing. As a result, OCI has seen explosive growth in infrastructure usage for training large-scale AI models. September 2022 - Counties across the United States are adopting the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The counties of Dallas, Dauphin, and Fond du Lac have recently chosen Oracle applications to automate their processes, reduce costs, and improve decision-making with real-time insights. The implementations in each county will be supported by Sierra-Cedar, an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member.





News Media

European Banking Sector to Get Severely Impacted After the COVID Breakout

Top 8 Mobile Banking Applications

Global Core Banking Solutions Market Worth USD 50 Billion With a CAGR of 14.8%





