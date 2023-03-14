The Global Self-service Kiosk Market is forecast to grow by $8,262.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-service Kiosk Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606943/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the self-service kiosk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of contactless payment, increasing use of data analytics to predict consumer behavior, and growing investment in smart parking.



The self-service kiosk market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Financial services

• Travel and tourism

• Healthcare

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing focus on smart retail stores as one of the prime reasons driving the self-service kiosk market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of advanced technologies in self-service kiosks and strategic developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the self-service kiosk market covers the following areas:

• Self-service kiosk market sizing

• Self-service kiosk market forecast

• Self-service kiosk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-service kiosk market vendors that include Acante Solutions Ltd., H32 Design and Development Inc., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the self-service kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________