The Global Digital Signage Market is forecast to grow by $8,113.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606932/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital signage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high growth of retail space, increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and high growth of DOOH signage.



The digital signage market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• QSR and restaurants

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of SoC technology as one of the prime reasons driving the digital signage market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in display technology and big data analytics and AI in digital signage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital signage market covers the following areas:

• Digital signage market sizing

• Digital signage market forecast

• Digital signage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital signage market vendors that include 3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Also, the digital signage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________