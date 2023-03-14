Karolinska Development’s portfolio company AnaCardio’s founder publishes article that supports development of heart failure drug candidate AC01

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN March 14, 2023. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the founder of its portfolio company AnaCardio, Professor Lars Lund, has published an article on a heart failure study in the scientific journal European Heart Journal. The study's publication reinforces the company’s efforts to develop a novel treatment for heart failure based on proof-of-concept established by the study.



The scientific journal European Heart Journal publication is based on a study led by Professor Lars Lund, performed in cooperation with researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Karolinska University Hospital. The study, which evaluated the peptide hormone ghrelin as a novel treatment in patients with heart failure and in isolated heart cells in the laboratory, showed an increase in contractility and demonstrated a novel molecular mode of action.

The study was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled and included 30 patients with heart failure. The patients were randomly assigned to either active treatment with ghrelin or placebo given intravenously for two hours. Treatment with ghrelin increased the volume of blood pumped by the heart by 28 percent, compared to no effect in the placebo group. No serious adverse reactions were observed and no signs of arrhythmia, ischemia, or hypotension were detected. The underlying mechanisms behind the increased pump function were evaluated and identified in preclinical models in isolated heart cells in the laboratory.

Based on this well-documented mode of action, Anacardio has initiated a clinical study to evaluate the drug candidate AC01, a small molecule mimicking the mode of action of ghrelin with great potential to safely enhance the contractions of the heart in heart failure patients.

”The development program for AC01, which has the same mode of action as ghrelin, is based on these study results. The publication of the article in the reputable journal European Heart Journal verifies the scientific hypothesis behind AnaCardio’s unique pharmaceutical project and sheds light on a novel treatment with great potential to help patients with heart failure,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development’s ownership interest in AnaCardio amounts to 21 percent.

Publication: Lund LH, Hage C, Pironti G, Thorvaldsen T, Ljung-Faxén U, Zabarovskaja S, Shahgaldi K, Webb D, Hellström PM, Andersson DC, Ståhlberg M.

Acyl ghrelin improves cardiac function in heart failure and increases fractional shortening in cardiomyocytes without calcium mobilization. Eur Heart J 2023; doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad100, https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehad100

