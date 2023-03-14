Interior Secretary Haaland, White House Climate Advisor Zaidi, Maryland Governor Moore to Headline 2023 International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum

Baltimore, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind today announced U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore as the keynote speakers for its 2023 International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) taking place March 28-30 at the Baltimore Convention Center. In two weeks, industry and business leaders, government officials, policy experts, and key stakeholders from around the world will converge at the largest offshore wind energy conference in the Americas to collaborate, share ideas, and chart the course for the future of the U.S. offshore wind industry and its supply chain.

The three-day event is expected to draw more than 4,000 attendees and 400 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries with plenary sessions focused on the pathway to achieving 110 GW by 2050, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on offshore wind, and growing domestic supply chain capacity amid global inflation. As the offshore wind market transitions from demonstration to commercialization with the nation’s first two utility-scale projects set to begin operation this year, 2023’s IPF will be the most significant in size and scope, providing a premier forum to address the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges.

“This year’s IPF keynote speakers are decision makers who sit at the center of the U.S. offshore wind industry’s recent growth and market acceleration,” said Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “By bringing together the industry’s most important stakeholders, IPF will create unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and continue offshore wind’s forward momentum. As the home of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, we are excited to celebrate ten years of IPF in Baltimore, which has tremendous potential to serve as a hub for industry activity, attracting new investment and creating opportunities across the supply chain.”

Secretary Haaland will speak to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry as a key part of America’s green energy future. Since taking office in 2021 as the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history, Haaland has prioritized sustainable energy and environmental justice as the Interior Department outlines the path to achieving 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Zaidi will provide remarks during the opening plenary session and discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to expand the U.S. offshore wind industry, chief of which is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in August 2022, which implemented a generous tax credit to encourage domestic production of offshore wind components and vessels.

Governor Wes Moore will open Wednesday’s plenary and discuss his administration’s efforts to supercharge the state’s offshore wind development. Governor Moore set Maryland on an ambitious path toward decarbonization with his goal of ensuring the state produces 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

The conference will also feature remarks from Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Elizabeth Klein and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Director Kevin Sligh. Director Klein will give a keynote speech at IPF’s Women in Energy Luncheon, taking place March 29, while Director Sligh will provide a plenary presentation to all attendees. Both will discuss recently announced regulations for U.S. offshore wind, which set clear rules for developers and allow the industry to accelerate to meet its goals.

New this year, IPF will include a Global Insights Stage that showcases global market updates from 15 international delegations, including Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

See the full agenda for the 2023 International Partnering Forum and more from our host sponsors Aker Solutions, the State of Maryland, Ørsted, and US Wind.

Members of the press can register for a 2023 IPF Press Pass online. For accreditation guidelines and registration information, visit the IPF press webpage.