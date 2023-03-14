Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.88 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that mostly impacts the lungs but can also impact other organs and systems in the body such as the pancreas, liver, and kidneys. This condition is brought on by a mutation in the CFTR gene, which stands for cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator. This gene, which is found on chromosomal number 7, is important for regulating perspiration, mucus, and other bodily fluids. Its location is on chromosome number 7. However, mutation of this gene leads to absence of CFTR function, which in turn leads to loss of chloride and changes the structure of the protein. This is a consequence of the chain reaction that begins when this gene is mutated. Patients suffering from this condition have trouble breathing, the development of mucus, the pathway of the pancreas, the bile duct, the gut, and the salivary gland are all affected by the difficulties. The sweat test and genetic testing are the two primary methods for diagnosing cystic fibrosis. The treatment of cystic fibrosis includes the use of physical therapy, which assists in the decrease of mucus formation and fights against infections of an organ.





The market will expand as cystic fibrosis treatments become more widely known and accepted

A significant element that is anticipated to promote the advancement of the market is the growing awareness in developing nations regarding the oral medication therapies for diseases like cystic fibrosis, such as pancreatic enzyme supplements and CFTR modulators, and the cost affordability of these medicines. Cystic fibrosis is a condition that can cause damage to the lungs and other organs in the body. To improve the overall state of public health, a great number of healthcare organisations and medical institutes are working to raise knowledge about the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Access to more advanced treatment options will encourage market expansion

The industry has been sparked by a rise in the number of cystic fibrosis patients worldwide. Cystic fibrosis pharmacotherapy has led to a number of advancements in the treatment of this condition, which is positively affecting market growth. The industry's rise is also being fuelled by market trends that are now being used in the treatment of the ailment. This is because a growing number of candidates for therapeutic treatment are being produced by important corporations and are now in the pipeline. As a result, pharmaceutical firms are being urged to create novel therapies that target flaws in the CFTR protein. Additionally, the launch of Ivacaftor/Lumacaftor, a potentiator that improves quality of life for individuals who suffer from the ailment, is also assisting in the market's growth.

Rising CF Incidence to Support Market Growth

Cystic Fibrosis is becoming the most prevalent genetic illness in every region of the world. This frequently influences several organ systems across the body. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Patient Registry, it is believed that more than 30,000 persons in the United States are now afflicted with this ailment, and it is projected that around 70,000 people throughout the world are afflicted with this condition. In addition to this, it is also mentioned that each year there are roughly 1,000 new cases of the condition that are identified. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing frequency of respiratory issues, gastrointestinal complications, and reproductive diseases in patients with CF would also contribute to an increase in the demand for the treatment of the illness throughout the course of the projection period.

Potential Pipeline Candidates Existence to Accelerate Market Growth

The imminent arrival of new medications for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) is a welcome development that is contributing to the expansion of the market. During the time period in question, the development of new pharmaceuticals that are targeting the deficiency in cells of people who are afflicted with illnesses is expected to boost the growth of the market. The fact that this treatment is expected to be transformative for a great number of patients is driving the expansion of the market. In addition, a growth in the number of people who are affected by the condition is believed to be the most important element driving the market. Because of this, the launch of freshly developed pipeline pharmaceuticals that are necessary for the treatment of very ill patients is gaining momentum. In addition to this, many possible candidates are now in their last phases of development and are forecasting the expansion of the market soon.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 13.88 billion by 2030 CAGR 9.12% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated, Roche, Nestle Health Science, AbbVie, Viatris Inc., Horizon Therapeutic Plc., Gilead Sciences, Chiesi Farmacrutici, Pharmaxis Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals



Regional Overview of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

The market is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America brought in the most money, $2,396.4 million. The majority of those affected by CF are of Caucasian heritage, making North America the region where CF is most common. Additionally, one of the main factors that may be attributed for its highest share is actions conducted by the CF Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

With a profitable growth rate of 18.8 percent, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate. Due to underdiagnosis and a lack of country-specific CF patient registries, the incidence of CF is less frequently reported in the Asia Pacific region. Nevertheless, over the course of the forecast period, rising awareness about CF disorders and treatment options is anticipated to drive this segment.

Key Highlights

The global market for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics is expected to reach USD 13.88 billion in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 9.12%.

Maintaining lung function while controlling respiratory infection and cleaning mucus from airways, regulating nutritional therapy, and limiting complications are the basic concerns in the management of cystic fibrosis (CF). In the year 2012, the pharmaceutical company Kalydeco became the first company to commercialise a CFTR modulator medication.

In 2016, the oral route had the biggest share—nearly 63.7 percent—due to the benefits of its administration, including simplicity and ease of consumption without the assistance of a healthcare expert.

CFTR modulators like KALYDECO and ORKAMBI and pancreatic enzyme supplements like Creon/Zenpep, PERTZYE, Ultresa, and Viokace are a few of the authorised therapies that are taken orally.

In 2016, North America brought in the most money, $2,396.4 million. The majority of those affected by CF are of Caucasian heritage, making North America the region where CF is most common.

Competitors in Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated Roche Nestle Health Science AbbVie Viatris Inc. Horizon Therapeutic Plc. Gilead Sciences Chiesi Farmacrutici Pharmaxis Ltd. Teva Pharmaceuticals

Are a few of the well-known businesses participating in the sector? To maintain the level of industry rivalry, these market participants are putting numerous growth plans into practise.





Segmentation of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

By Drug Class

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

CFTR Modulators

By Route of Administration

Oral Drugs

Inhaled Drugs

By Region

North American

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east

TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Development

For the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients regardless of CFTR genotype and other respiratory disorders, Roche announced the cooperation with AbbVie and the acquisition of the TMEM16A potentiators portfolio in October 2020. The relationship influenced the expansion of the company's product line.

A strategic agreement between AbbVie and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was established in October 2019 in order to create a CFTR potentiator molecule. The firm was able to broaden its product offering because to this relationship.

In November 2020, the Swiss-based biopharmaceutical firm Polyphor announced that it has reached a financial deal with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop the use of the novel antibiotic inhaled murepavadin in CF patients (cystic fibrosis).

The Hopkins University and Medicine researchers created a breakthrough of a novel antibiotic for a disease in December 2020. Mycobacterium abscesses is the pathogen, and it is harmful to those who have cystic fibrosis or lung diseases since it is drug resistant.





