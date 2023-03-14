The Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market is forecast to grow by $2,353.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606925/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the biometrics-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need for surveillance and security, rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries, and increasing government initiatives for implementing biometrics.



The biometrics-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Site access control

• Time recording

• Mobile application

• Web and workplace



By Modality

• Unimodal

• Multimodal



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector as one of the prime reasons driving the biometrics-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of biometrics in digital payment systems and increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biometrics-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Biometrics-as-a-service market sizing

• Biometrics-as-a-service market forecast

• Biometrics-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biometrics-as-a-service market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Affectiva Inc., Aware Inc., Bayometric, BioID AG, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., HYPR Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Imageware Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iritech Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., M2SYS Technology, Milestone systems AS, NEC Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Phonexia Sro, RELX Plc, and Thales Group. Also, the biometrics-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

