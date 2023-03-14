Datasea Contributes to Drafting the China Express Association’s "General Technical Requirements for 5G Messaging Services in the Express Delivery Industry"

Beijing, China, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and digital smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (”Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company，contributed to drafting the, "General Technical Requirements for 5G Messaging Services in the Express Delivery Industry" (the “General Technical Requirements”) in collaboration with the China Express Association. Shuhai Zhangxun participated in drafting this document with ten other prominent industry participants including; Shuhai Zhangxun, YTO Express, ZTO Express, Shenzhen Sf Tyson, and Zhejiang Cainiao Supply Chain Management, etc.

General Technical Requirements provide comprehensive coverage of the entire service chain, from network nodes to endpoints. It outlines 5G messaging, including its definition and characteristics, fundamental functions, service capabilities, application scenarios, and case analyses. Recently, when China Express Association officially released the General Technical Requirements, Shuhai Zhangxun representatives shared insights on the application of 5G messaging in the express delivery industry, including pertinent issues and scenarios relating to 5G messaging, service capabilities, and innovative applications that the sector could employ.

Datasea’s CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin commented, " We are immensely proud and honored that Shuhai Zhangxun was given the opportunity to contribute to the creation of the General Technical Requirements for implementing 5G messaging applications in China's express delivery sector. This contribution not only signifies our commitment to innovation and excellence, but also demonstrates our leadership in the field. We believe that the General Technical Requirements will offer a solid foundation and technical direction for implementing 5G messaging applications and help unlock the potential of digital innovation in the industry and open up new opportunities for growth and development."

Datasea harnesses the distinctive features of 5G messaging technology, which include extensive reach, rich media, robust interactivity, and convenient service capabilities, to deliver effective platforms for commercial and enterprise clients. These platforms enable businesses and customers to connect efficiently, convert, and cultivate purchasing relationships via short messages on their mobile devices.

About China Express Association

China Express Association (CEA) is a non-profit national organization independently divided by enterprises providing express services, as well as enterprises, individuals and other organizations related to express services. The Association accepts the business guidance, supervision and management of the Ministry of Transport, the National Post Office, and the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

http://www.cea.org.cn/about/index.html

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea's technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources,Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

