Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 16th

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re pleased to provide a platform that allows issuers to reach a broader investor base.
March 16th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM
|Canacol Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNNEF | TSX: CNE
|10:30 AM
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX; ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
|11:00 AM
|Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
|OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME
|11:30 AM
|Sintana Energy, Inc.
|OTCQB: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI
|12:00 PM
|Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
|OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
|1:00 PM
|Southern Energy Corp.
|OTCQX: SOUTF | TSXV: SOU
|1:30 PM
|White River Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: WTRV
|2:00 PM
|Crown Exploration II, Ltd.
|Private
|2:30 PM
|Permex Petroleum Corporation
|OTCQB: OILCF | CSE: OIL
|3:30 PM
|Trillion Energy International Inc.
|OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF
|4:00 PM
|Horizon Oil Ltd.
|OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
