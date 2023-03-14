The Global Yogurt Market is forecast to grow by $42.2 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yogurt Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588381/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the yogurt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits, rising launch of sugar-free and high-protein yogurts, and the growing consumption of greek yogurt.



The yogurt market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Spoonable yogurt

• Drinkable yogurt



By Flavor

• Plain

• Flavored



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of superfruits in yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the yogurt market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing inorganic growth strategies and rising demand for clean-label products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the yogurt market covers the following areas:

• Yogurt market sizing

• Yogurt market forecast

• Yogurt market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yogurt market vendors that include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COFCO Corp., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, DSG Consumer Partners, EHRMANN SE, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Lactalis American Group Inc., Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Sovos Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, and Yeo Valley Organic Ltd. Also, the yogurt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

