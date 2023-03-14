Draganfly’s Technology Attracts Noted Attention at the World Police Summit in Dubai

Draganfly showcased its Heavy Lift Drone, Commander 3XL Drone, Vital Intelligence technology and counter drone capabilities.

Los Angeles, CA., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, provided highlights of its attendance at the World Police Summit, which wrapped up on March 9 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The World Police Summit is an event focused on the security sector where industry leaders and experts engage with global trends impacting policing and law enforcement. This event addresses the challenges and futuristic trends around crime prevention, forensic science, anti-narcotics, police innovation, and drones.

At the event, Draganfly showcased how its Heavy Lift and Commander 3 XL Drones are helping to enhance public safety and national security. Draganfly also showcased its Vital Intelligence technology and BlueVec's DSI Deep Signal Wireless Inspection Sensor capabilities to potential clients and partners.

Draganfly was engaged in meetings with representatives from various sectors to discuss the integration and adoption of their drones in civilian, private, and government applications. Areas of interest included drone delivery, counter-drone technology, drone as a first responder, integrated communications capabilities, and advanced sensor integrations.

“We are thrilled with the opportunities generated at the World Police Summit in Dubai,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. “The meetings and conversations at this event reflect the demand for the Draganfly brand as well as our team's commitment to developing innovative solutions for our customers.”

