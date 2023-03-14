The Global Sodium Nitrate Market is forecast to grow by $30.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Nitrate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588360/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sodium nitrate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fertilizers, increase in demand for food preservatives, and low-cost and easy manufacturing process.



The sodium nitrate market is segmented as below:

By Grade Type

• Industrial

• Food

• Pharmaceutical



By Application

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of sodium nitrate in renewable energy segment as one of the prime reasons driving the sodium nitrate market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward organic farming and use of sodium nitrate for explosives, gunpowder, and rocket propellants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sodium nitrate market covers the following areas:

• Sodium nitrate market sizing

• Sodium nitrate market forecast

• Sodium nitrate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sodium nitrate market vendors that include AG Chemi Group s.r.o., Akshay Group of Companies, All Chemical Manufacturing and Consultancy Pty Ltd., Anish Chemicals, Arihant Chemical, BASF SE, Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Jagannath Chemicals, Jost Chemical Co., Nitroparis S.L., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Penta s.r.o, Quality Chemicals S.L, Ravi Chem Industries, SNDB, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Vizag Chemical International, Weifang Haiye Chemistry and Industry Co. Ltd., and Avantor Inc. Also, the sodium nitrate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

