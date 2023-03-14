Roche Annual General Meeting 2023

English French German

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Severin Schwan elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors; a ll other members of the Board of Directors standing for election were elected

Thomas Schinecker new Roch e Group CEO as of today

36th dividend increase in succession to CHF 9.50 per share and non-voting equity security

Basel, 14 March 2023 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the ordinary Annual General Meeting has elected Severin Schwan as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors with 98.32% of the votes and has approved all of the Board's proposals. The 574 shareholders present, who represented 75.94% of the total of 106,691,000 shares, approved the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, the Remuneration Report and the revision of the Articles of Incorporation.

The newly elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, Severin Schwan, addressed the shareholders in a speech: "Overall, we achieved good results last year; the base business of the Diagnostics Division and our newer medicines continued their strong growth. I would like to thank our outgoing Chairman Christoph Franz for his long and trusting cooperation. Today, Thomas Schinecker will assume my role as CEO of the Roche Group. I look forward to our future cooperation."

The shareholders also approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year to 9.50 Swiss francs (gross) per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 36th consecutive dividend increase. They also authorised ratification of the actions of the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee.

Christoph Franz, the departing Chairman of Roche's Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by the shareholders and said: "It was an exceptional honour and pleasure for me to have been able to work for this unique company for many years. The owner family's long-term orientation motivates the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee to invest consistently in top-level research so that the company can continue making major contributions to people’s health. I would like to thank the founding families for their strong support."

Shareholders approved total bonuses for the 2022 financial year of 98.82% for the Corporate Executive Committee and of 97.02% for the Chairman of the Board of Directors. They also approved a maximum total future remuneration of 99.04% for the Board of Directors and of 98.95% for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

In addition to Severin Schwan, the following directors standing for election were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year:

André Hoffmann

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Dr Patrick Frost

Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Bernard Poussot

Dr Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff

Dr Jemilah Mahmood

The following persons standing for election were elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year for the first time:

Professor Dr Akiko Iwasaki

Dr Mark Schneider

The following members of the Board of Directors were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of office of one year:

André Hoffmann

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Bernard Poussot

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Anita Hauser

The Meeting appointed KPMG AG as external auditor for the 2023 financial year and Testaris AG as independent proxy until the conclusion of the 2024 ordinary Annual General Meeting.

As of today, Thomas Schinecker will take over from Severin Schwan as CEO of the Roche Group. He too addressed the shareholders in a speech: "With its combination of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and digitalisation, Roche has an unsurpassed position in terms of helping people to diagnose their illnesses as quickly as possible and to treat or even cure them. The entire Roche team, with our 100,000-plus employees as well as our partners, will continue to do our utmost to make our medical innovations available globally to as many people as possible and as rapidly as possible."

