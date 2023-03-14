The Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is forecast to grow by $1450.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03287456/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bone grafts and substitutes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of orthopedic conditions and surgical cases, increasing demand for dental bone grafts, and rising investment in clinical trials.



The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Xenografts

• Allografts

• Synthetic bone grafts

• DBM



By Application

• Spinal fusion

• Trauma

• Craniomaxillofacial

• Joint reconstruction

• Dental bone grafting



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the bone grafts and substitutes market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of 3D printing in bone grafting and increasing dental tourism in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bone grafts and substitutes market covers the following areas:

• Bone grafts and substitutes market sizing

• Bone grafts and substitutes market forecast

• Bone grafts and substitutes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone grafts and substitutes market vendors that include AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bioventus LLC, Geistlich Pharma AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, NovaBone Products LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF TISSUE ENGINEERING, Xtant Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the bone grafts and substitutes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

