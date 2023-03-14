Bone Growth Stimulators Market to be Worth $1.94 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Product (Stimulation Device [External, Ultrasonic, Implantable], Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, Platelet Rich Plasma), Application (Spinal Fusion, Fracture, Oral Surgeries), and End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030’, published by Meticulous Research®, the bone growth stimulators market is projected to reach $1.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3530

A bone growth stimulator (BGS) is a technology prescribed by several orthopedists to promote faster bone healing. Stimulators use pain-free ultrasound or electrical stimulation to promote bone growth. Cervical or lumbar fusion surgery or spinal fusion surgery are among the most common applications of bone growth stimulator therapy. BGS are progressively utilized in delayed union and non-union treatments after spinal or ankle fusion and fractures. In addition, some bone growth stimulators, such as bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), serve as an alternative to autografts in some surgeries.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, rising cases of bone fractures and spinal injuries, increasing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the cases of orthopedic diseases and injuries, and growing incidence rate of sports injuries. In addition, the growing number of hospitals and surgical centers worldwide, increasing utilization of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in other applications, and emerging economies offer opportunities for the growth of this market.

However, the high costs of bone morphogenetic proteins & platelet-rich plasma products and the inadequate medical reimbursement scenario for bone growth stimulators hinder the growth of this market.

Bone growth stimulators market: Future Outlook

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented by Product (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices [External Bone Growth Stimulators {Capacitive Coupling Devices, Combined Magnetic Field Devices, and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices}, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators, Implantable Bone Growth Stimulators], Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, and Platelet-Rich Plasma), Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Union & Non-union Bone Fractures, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals & Specialized clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Other End-User), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3530

Based on product type, the bone growth stimulators market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma. In 2023, the bone growth stimulation devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high inclination towards minimally invasive or non-invasive surgical treatments and the increasing cases of bone fractures.

Based on application, the bone growth stimulators market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, union & non-union bone fractures, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. In 2023, the spinal fusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing geriatric population with orthopedic problems and the growing demand for minimally invasive spine surgery. However, the delayed union & non-union bone fractures segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising cases of bone fractures among the geriatric population with orthopedic problems. Furthermore, the delayed union and non-union bone fractures are due to a lack of nutrition and blood supply. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes about 4.3 million fragility fractures and healthcare spending of nearly $59.012 million (€56 billion) annually in Europe. In addition, the number of women and men aged 75 years and over is expected to rise between 2019 and 2034, nearly 29% and 42%, respectively, resulting in a significant increase in osteoporotic fractures.

Quick Buy – Bone Growth Stimulators Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/73200843

Based on end user, the bone growth stimulators market is segmented into hospitals & specialized clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users. In 2023, the hospitals and specialized clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the quick & accurate diagnosis offered by primary healthcare facilities such as hospitals and the rising number of surgeons and doctors.

Based on geography, the bone growth stimulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market. North America’s major market share is mainly attributed to the availability of advanced technologies and the high adoption rate of innovative products in the healthcare sector in the region. Additionally, the increasing healthcare expenditures, the growing elderly population, and the rising incidence & prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases contribute to the growth of this regional market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of spinal injuries and road accidents. According to the data published by the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in 2021, approximately 4,12,432 road accidents occurred in India that caused injuries to nearly 3,84,448 people and claimed around 1,53,972 lives.

Key companies operating in the bone growth stimulators market are Orthofix Medical Inc.(U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic, plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), DJO, LLC (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), OssaTechnics BV (Germany), Arthrex GmbH (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), and ITO CO., Ltd. (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/bone-growth-stimulator-market-3530

Scope of the Report:

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Product

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices External Bone Growth Stimulators Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices Hair Sprays Combined Magnetic Field Devices (CMF) Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices (PEMF) Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators Implantable Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Non-union Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeries and Knee replacement or arthroscopic surgeries)

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by End User

Hospitals & Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End-Users

(Note: Other end users include Academic & Research Institutes and Home Care)

Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3530

Related Reports:

Active Implantable Devices Market By Product Type [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous ICDs and Subcutaneous ICDs), Neuromodulators (Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, and Gastric Electrical Stimulators), Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Hearing Devices, Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders] - Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/active-implantable-devices-market-3539

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Spine, Hand, Neck), Type (Soft, Hinged & Hard), Application (ACL, LCL, Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Hospital, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market-5355

Electrosurgery Devices Market By Product (Electrode, Smoke Evacuation System, Irrigation Device, Forcep, Generator), Surgery (General, Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Urology), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electrosurgery-devices-market-5396

Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/surgical-power-tools-market-5399

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.