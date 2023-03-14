The Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market is forecast to grow by $2028.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273516/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the concrete superplasticizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in residential and commercial construction activities, increasing demand for concrete admixtures, and increased investment in infrastructure.



The concrete superplasticizer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Ready-mix concrete

• Precast concrete

• High-performance concrete

• Others



By Type

• Sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF)

• Modified lignosulfonates (MLS)

• Polycarboxylic acid (PC)

• Sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF)



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emerging new application areas as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete superplasticizer market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnership and acquisition and focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions during cement production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the concrete superplasticizer market covers the following areas:

• Concrete superplasticizer market sizing

• Concrete superplasticizer market forecast

• Concrete superplasticizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete superplasticizer market vendors that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Enaspol A.S., Forming America Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., Fritz Pak Corp., Ha Be Betonchemie GmbH, Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., Holcim Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, Rhein Chemotechnik GmbH, Riteks Inc., Sakshi Chem Sciences, Sika AG, Taian Tianrun Gome New Materials Co. Ltd., The Euclid Chemical Co., and Xiamen All Carbon Corp. Also, the concrete superplasticizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

