Your Virtual Agent Selects EZLynx to Elevate Remote Work Model

LEWISVILLE, TX, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Your Virtual Agent has selected EZLynx to support business growth and remote working environment. The EZLynx management system will enable Your Virtual Agent to automate workflows and manage book of business on a single platform, allowing staff to prioritize retention, streamline agency workflows, and support staff and customers anytime, anywhere.

“At Your Virtual Agent, we believe we can bring our clients the trusted insurance agent experience in a modern world, which means our business too needs to operate on modern technology,” said Jaclyn Slavens, agency manager, Your Virtual Agent. “We are a predominately remote operations, and the more we learned about EZLynx, we saw a partner that mirrored what our agency believes in - that virtual piece of not having to be in the office Monday through Friday to write business, retain business, and communicate with your customers.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“The insurance industry is largely viewed as lagging behind, but today’s insurance professionals and customers are pivoting towards remote environments, looking for more digital ways to interact in all aspects of life,” said Brenna Johnson, vice president of product management, EZLynx. “EZLynx will enable Your Virtual Agent to manage all lines of business in a single system regardless of role, time or location, creating greater connectivity and productivity for the agency and customers alike.”

