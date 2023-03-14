Xage Security selected by Kinder Morgan to Cyber-Harden Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , the zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, today announced that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has selected Xage’s zero trust access and data security products to enhance critical infrastructure resilience. With Xage, KMI has a team of experts steeped in cyber hardening and regulatory compliance for IT and Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure.

As one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, KMI operates or has an interest in approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines that transport 40% of the natural gas in the U.S., as well as 140 terminals that store and handle renewable fuels, petroleum products, vegetable oils and other materials.

“We rely on solutions that Xage Security provides to protect and secure our critical infrastructure,” said Mark Huse, Chief Information Officer at KMI. “Xage provided us with an innovative approach to cyber harden OT and IT infrastructure as well as help us meet regulatory requirements.”

The Xage Fabric protects every element of an operation, new or legacy, secures every interaction, local or remote, and enables Zero Trust-based cyber hardening for OT, IT and the cloud. Through the market-leading capabilities of the Xage Fabric, Xage is able to deliver Zero Trust identity verification and access policy enforcement across every critical system in the OT environment, mitigate risks due to compromised file uploads, and establish reliable audit trails for investigating any security incident.

“Kinder Morgan is a mission-critical piece of our nation’s energy sector and we applaud them for prioritizing cyber hardening of their IT and OT infrastructure,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO at Xage. “To that end, Xage is honored to work with the KMI team on their strategic critical infrastructure resilience journey. With Xage, KMI can support OT priorities like access control and availability of services, while protecting the security of complex infrastructure.”

To learn more about Xage’s suite of zero trust solutions for critical infrastructure, visit xage.com and xage.com/case-studies/ for the Kinder Morgan case study. To learn more about KMI, visit kindermorgan.com .

About Xage Security

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation.

Media Contact

Veronica Polivanaya

vpolivanaya@inkhouse.com