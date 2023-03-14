Dow Jones Launches Agency Roster Review

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and more, is undertaking a full agency review across its consumer brands and its suite of B2B products, including Factiva and Risk & Compliance. Dow Jones will be commencing the detailed review from March 2023.



Following the appointment of Sherry Weiss as Chief Marketing Officer, Dow Jones is announcing a business-wide review of its marketing requirements and services as part of a transformation journey to improve marketing effectiveness for the business. The process has included a restructure of the internal marketing functions across Dow Jones, which has centralized the company’s operations to improve consistency and efficiency. The process also follows the appointments of Alexander Dousie, SVP Head of Brand and Greg Ragon, SVP Performance Marketing.

“We are on a mission to connect our customers to the best of Dow Jones — our trusted journalism, data and analysis,” said Weiss. “To deliver on this mission, we must maximize the effectiveness of our marketing investments. Following significant advancements in strategy, operating model and our audience and marketing technology, now is the right time for the business to conduct a review of Dow Jones’s internal and external services to ensure they are fit-for-purpose for the future.”

Weiss will be leading the transformation of marketing services with Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

The transformation project will include a full review of Dow Jones’s external agency partners and in-house agency capabilities, covering Creative Services, Production and Media across all Dow Jones brands.

Dow Jones has worked with agencies including The&Partnership and mSix as well as a range of other production and creative agencies since 2014.

Dow Jones is working with Oystercatchers on the transformation of its marketing capabilities and the review of its agency partners.

About Dow Jones:

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Media Contact:

Jessica Mara

Jessica.mara@dowjones.com