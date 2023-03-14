IBA is looking for 100 new collaborators in Belgium by June 2023

English French

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 14 March 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology wants to hire 100 new employees during the first half of 2023. Among the actions undertaken to achieve this goal, the company is organizing a special recruitment evening, "Meet & Join IBA", in Louvain-la-Neuve on March 28. Interested parties are invited to register on the Forem website.

For more than 35 years, IBA has been designing, producing, and marketing innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, as well as industrial applications in the field of sterilization. As a world leader in particle accelerator technology, with an order backlog of more than EUR 1 billion, the company supplies thousands of hospitals and healthcare companies around the world with its accelerators, medical devices and applications for proton therapy, nuclear medicine, sterilization, and dosimetry.

IBA, which currently employs more than 1,800 people (including 900 in Belgium) in more than 40 countries, wants to recruit 100 additional employees in Louvain-la-Neuve by June 2023.

Talents sought? IT, scientific, technical and management profiles

Many profiles are sought to meet the growth of the company's various activities: software developers, R&D project managers, automation engineers, data engineers, buyers, fitters, qualification & validation engineers, electromechanical engineers, hardware engineers, etc.

Special recruitment evening on March 28 in Louvain-la-Neuve at IBA

Candidates interested in the offers are invited to discover the company and the jobs during the "Meet & Join IBA" event organized by IBA in collaboration with Forem. This special evening will be an opportunity for candidates to meet their future colleagues while immersing themselves in the unique environment and culture of this international Walloon company. To participate, simply consult IBA's job offers on the Forem website, check the required skills, and fill in the registration form corresponding to the selected position(s). Registration is open until March 26 and is mandatory.

“Meet & Join IBA” with the collaboration of Forem

Tuesday, March 28 from 5.30 to 9.00 PM

Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Program:

5.30 > 6 PM: Reception

6 > 6.20 PM: IBA Presentation

6.20 > 6.30 PM: Question & answer session

6.30 > 7.15 PM: Guided tour of the assembly hall

7.15 > 9 PM: Drink & networking

News and inscriptions: Meet & join IBA | Agenda (leforem.be)

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

