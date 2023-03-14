eCare Vault and the Association of Administrators of the Interstate Compact on Adoption and Medical Assistance Partner to Provide Medicaid Continuity for Adoptive Families across the Nation

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eCare Vault, an innovative care technology company, is partnering with the Association of Administrators of the Interstate Compact on Adoption and Medical Assistance (AAICAMA, the Association) a national non-profit that facilitates effective and efficient provision of medical and post-adoption services across states and jurisdictions.



AAICAMA bridges state, child welfare systems to communicate and coordinate delivery of services vital to securing and preserving the adoption of children and youth with special needs. The Association will leverage eCare Vault’s interactive portal to improve the speed and accuracy of service delivery through enhanced, state child welfare practices aimed at improving the life outcomes of children from care.

Through the partnership, AAICAMA will use eCare Vault’s cloud-based solution to support states nationwide in administering the Compact, working to ensure that every child under its jurisdiction has uninterrupted access to Medicaid and support services that strengthen the placement and secure the child. eCare Vault will configure its collaboration and workflow-optimization platform to provide a user-friendly, privacy-compliant, and interoperable portal for Compact Administrators to easily transfer information and cases. Compact Administrators will have a unified view of each child's personal information and program eligibility. By breaking down silos within and across states, this partnership will eliminate delays and reduce administrative burdens- leaving more time to help children thrive.

“Our partnership with eCare Vault enhances our support to Compact Members, enabling them to better serve children. Interstate work is complex and interstate collaboration is key; the eCare Vault System is that collaboration. Its communication system creates the uniformity across states needed to increase efficiency and accuracy in the delivery of Medicaid,” said Sharon McCartney, Director, AAICAMA. “With 100,000+ children and youth served by the Compact, this partnership will serve both states and children. The System streamlines administrative processes for state, child welfare staff and increases Compact effectiveness- leaving families free to enjoy time with their children without ongoing need to work with state agencies. AAICAMA and the eCare Vault system does all the work behind the scenes to ‘make Medicaid happen’ for children and families.”

“Maintaining continuity in Medicaid services is critical, especially for families who are adopting children with complex needs,” said Dr. Aparna Rao, Founder and CEO of eCare Vault. “eCare Vault’s technology helps state agencies, human services organizations, and entities like AAICAMA facilitate a child-centered approach in benefits service delivery. AAICAMA provides a national platform of support and guidance that serves state, child welfare departments and promotes children’s permanency. We are thrilled to provide the vehicle for maintaining benefits for children as they transition across states.”

AAICAMA administers the interstate compact that connects all U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico in their efforts to eliminate barriers to adoption and secure and ensure permanency to children and youth in and from foster care.

eCare Vault provides a person-centered, interactive, digital hub for individuals with complex needs. The client and public sector workforce solution supports enhanced outcomes for individuals on their personalized pathways to success and supports the agencies and organizations serving them.

eCare Vault solutions are available to the Public Sector and Healthcare markets through Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F contracts. For more information on eCare Vault’s availability through Carahsoft, contact (703) 871-8585 or eCareVault@carahsoft.com.