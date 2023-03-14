Super Hi-Vision Market to Cross USD 305 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Demand for High-Resolution Displays in Broadcasting and Virtual Reality

Pune, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider, the increasing adoption of super Hi-vision technology in various industries, including healthcare, education, and retail, is also contributing to the growth of the super hi-vision market.

The Super Hi-Vision Market had a value of “USD 59.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to achieve USD 305 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 22.76% throughout the projection period of 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider”. Super hi-vision (SHV) is a groundbreaking technology that offers a remarkable viewing experience, providing the highest level of visual quality available in the market. With SHV, you can see details in images that were previously impossible to discern, such as tiny textures, individual blades of grass, and even the smallest wrinkles on a person's face. The technology is still relatively new and not widely available, but it's gaining traction, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Super Hi-Vision Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 59.20 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 305 Billion CAGR 2023 to 2030 CAGR of 22.76% Key Segments • by Type (8K, and 4K)

• by Application (Television broadcasting and commercial electronics, Camera lenses, medical science, and Space science and defense sectors) Company Profiles Dell, RED.com, LLC, BOE Japan, Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Hisense, Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation TCL Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Market Challenges • The availability of high-speed internet is presently a big concern.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2526

Market Analysis

The rise in demand for high-resolution TVs among consumers has also contributed to the growth of the super hi-vision market. Consumers today are increasingly demanding larger and more immersive displays that offer a more engaging viewing experience. The advancements in display technology have enabled the production of TVs that offer ultra-high-definition picture quality, making them a popular choice among consumers. The growing popularity of the market has opened up new avenues for growth and innovation in the technology sector. Manufacturers of consumer electronics and related products are investing heavily in research and development to create cutting-edge devices that offer superior picture and sound quality.

Impact of Recession

During a recession, businesses and individuals tend to spend less money, leading to a decrease in overall economic growth. This decrease in spending can have an adverse effect on various industries, including the technology sector. However, during a recession, people may spend more time at home, leading to an increased demand for entertainment, including high-quality audio and video content. This demand could potentially drive up the adoption rate of Super Hi-Vision technology.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2526

Key Regional Development

The super hi-vision market is rapidly expanding, and it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is due to the region's large population and the increasing adoption of 8K resolution technology. Countries such as China and Japan are leading the way in this market, with the presence of global key players investing heavily in 8K SHV technologies to provide a better experience of the technology to people.

Recent Developments Related to Super Hi-Vision Market

LG has recently added a new 8K model to its lineup of premium NanoCell TVs. This new model features advanced LED/LCD components that offer a high degree of colour purity and enhanced blacks, resulting in an unparalleled viewing experience. The TV is also equipped with advanced image processing technology and AI functionalities that take the viewing experience to a whole new level.

Sharp, a renowned Japanese electronics brand, has announced its plans to re-enter the TV market in the United States in partnership with Hisense, a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company. The joint venture aims to bring the latest technology to the US market, including 8K/4K Ecosystem, 5G, and AIoT, and accelerate Sharp's transformation into a leading innovator in the electronics industry.

Buy Complete Research Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2526

Key Takeaway from Super Hi-Vision Market Study

The market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with 8K UHD television emerging as a key driver of this trend in the consumer segment. As more consumers seek out the latest and greatest technology in their home entertainment systems, 8K UHD TVs offer a level of resolution and clarity that was previously unimaginable.

The advertising and media industries are constantly adapting and evolving to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. With the emergence of digital technology, new and exciting opportunities have emerged for players in the market.

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.