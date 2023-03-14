The Global Outdoor Backpacks Market is forecast to grow by $645.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Backpacks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142677/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the outdoor backpacks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of hiking among millennials, availability of outdoor backpacks online, and increasing urbanization rate.



The outdoor backpacks market is segmented as below:

By Capacity

• 15-60 liters

• Above 60 liters



By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• Department stores

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Online

• Warehouse clubs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing preference for customized outdoor backpacks as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor backpacks market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing availability of technologically advanced outdoor backpacks and strategic product promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the outdoor backpacks market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor backpacks market sizing

• Outdoor backpacks market forecast

• Outdoor backpacks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor backpacks market vendors that include Amer Sports Corp., AMG Group Ltd, Authentic Brands Group LLC, BearMade, Cascade Designs Inc., Clarus Corp., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Deuter Sport GmbH, Direct Marketing Ventures LLC, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., Patagonia Inc., Samsonite International S.A., Thule Group AB, Timbuk2 Designs Inc., VF Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Columbia Sportswear Co. Also, the outdoor backpacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

