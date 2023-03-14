IR-Med to present at National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel 2023

The company’s PressureSafe device is being designed to reduce healthcare disparity in pressure injury detection and treatment

Rosh Pina, Israel, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “IR-MED” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:IRME), will be presenting its proprietary technology that is being designed to detect early-stage Pressure Injuries (PI) at the Annual Conference of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel – NPIAP 2023. The presentation is part of a special Pre-Conference Workshop titled “Detecting Early Skin Changes in Dark Skin Tones.” The conference will take place on March 17-18 in San Diego, California.

Nearly $26.8B1 is spent each year on prevention and treatment of PI. Early PI detection can often be challenging for minority populations. According to this study 2, patients with dark skin tones suffered more than twice as much as those with lighter skin, which evidences a major health inequity in the United States.

To address this gap in healthcare, IR-Med’s PressureSafe device, which is in advanced development stage, uses highly penetrating infrared light to “look” beneath the skin’s surface to sense biomarkers and structural changes in tissue layers. This data is then processed using artificial intelligence software to provide clinical feedback as a decision support system (DSS). The device is automatically recalibrated per each patient’s skin and tissue to create a personalized medical experience for each patient.

IR-Med was invited to NPIAP 2023 as part of the conference’s focus on equity in the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries. The Company will present the benefits of its unique “sense the invisible” technology on Thursday, March 16th and exhibit its product in Booth #108.

"We are honored to be recognized by NPIAP as a contributor to equity in healthcare,” said Moshe Gerber, CEO of IR-Med. “Our PressureSafe device is being designed to yield a robust and universally applicable solution that has the potential to serve a wide market and significantly reduce the burden and cost of PI-related treatment.”

About IR-MED

IR-MED Inc., is developing a noninvasive spectrographic analysis technology platform, allowing healthcare professions to detect, measure and monitor, in real time, different molecules in the blood, in human tissue, and in body fluids without invasive procedures. The first product under development is a handheld optical monitoring device that is being developed to support early detection of pressure injuries (PI) to the skin and underlying tissue, regardless of skin tone as it calibrates personally to each patient's skin.

IR-MED's technology is being developed to allow accurate readings of biomarkers in a non-invasive method, that may provide caregiver the optimal decision support-system in cases where uncertainties disturb physicians in their decision processes.

IR-MED holds patents protecting its technology and innovations in the noninvasive tissue analysis, and in the modeling and analysis of subcutaneous tissue.

PressureSafe is currently undergoing usability studies at multiple medical centers. It is not yet available for commercial use. Expected US launch: H2/2023, pending relevant regulatory approvals.

