Data Center Storage Market Size is projected to reach USD 74.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data centers are created and built to process the data generated by consumers and business end-users as mission-critical facilities. The IT infrastructures of data centers, such as servers, storage, and network infrastructure, are linked to processing and storing user data. In addition to power and cooling infrastructure, data centers offer highly available, reliable, and scalable services to end-users. Depending on location, size, and capacity, data center construction costs range from thousands to billions of dollars.





Positive Impact of COVID-19 Drives the Global Market

Data centers will develop and adapt as businesses grow in order to meet the escalating connectivity demands of various industries. In addition to rising Internet traffic, the use of collaborative software by businesses is also on the rise. As cloud storage and teleconferencing services expanded, more businesses became accustomed to remote work. Data centers assist businesses with their data storage needs. Moreover, there is a greater emphasis on business continuity and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), which will increase storage demand. Cloud operators such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their storage infrastructure to enable efficient cloud-based workflows, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

Growth of Edge Due to Adoption of 5G Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Increased connectivity options with well-established hyperscale data centers fuel the expansion of edge deployments as 5G adoption increases. Multiple edge data centers will be connected to a single hyperscale facility via a decentralized architecture developed by edge data centers. Edge is where data is received, generated, processed, and transferred between users and applications in real-time. As a rapidly increasing number of applications migrate to the cloud, improving performance and reducing operational and maintenance costs have become essential, which can be achieved if solutions are present at the edge. Thus, the growth of edge due to the adoption of 5G creates growth opportunities for the global market for data center storage.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 74.02 Billion by 2031 CAGR 4.4% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Storage Architecture, By Storage Type, By End-User, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Buffalo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, FADU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hitachi Vantara., Intel, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, NEC, Toshiba, Violin, Samsung Electronics, ZOTAC.

Key Market Drivers Positive Impact of COVID-19

Impact of IoT and Big Data

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global data center storage market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period. Global data center operators and cloud service providers are investing significantly in the United States and Canada. The market for North American data centers is expanding due to the increasing popularity of IoT, 5G, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed online entertainment streaming. Increasing data traffic has necessitated the development of more data centers to support data produced by businesses and consumers. In North America, cloud computing services and applications will continue to increase, leading to the expansion of massive cloud-based data centers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will continue to have the highest demand for cloud and global colocation services. In addition, AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Facebook continue to invest in the Asia-Pacific market, which is experiencing consistent growth. Government agencies in several Asia-Pacific nations are also developing data centers to digitalize their operations. The increasing demand for on-demand video, mobile gaming, and online content will be a crucial factor in the procurement of IT infrastructure in the region.

Key Highlights

The global data center storage market size is estimated to reach USD 74.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is estimated to reach USD 74.02 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By storage architecture, the global data center storage market is divided into NAS, SAN, and DAS. The NAS segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period.

architecture, the global data center storage market is divided into NAS, SAN, and DAS. The NAS segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a over the forecast period. By storage type , the global data center storage market is segmented into traditional storage, all-flash storage, and hybrid storage. The traditional storage segment owns the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.31% over the forecast period.

, the global data center storage market is segmented into traditional storage, all-flash storage, and hybrid storage. The traditional storage segment owns the market and is expected to grow at a over the forecast period. By end-user , the global data center storage market is segmented into the cloud/IT sector, the BFSI sector, the government sector, and other sectors. The cloud/IT sector segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

, the global data center storage market is segmented into the cloud/IT sector, the BFSI sector, the government sector, and other sectors. The cloud/IT sector segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global data center storage market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global data center storage market are

Dell Technologies IBM Corporation Buffalo Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company FADU Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM Corporation Hitachi Vantara. Intel Lenovo Oracle Corporation NEC Toshiba Violin Samsung Electronics ZOTAC





Global Data Center Storage Market: Segmentation

By Storage Architecture

NAS

SAN

DAS

By Storage Type

Traditional Storage

All-Flash Storage

Hybrid Storage

By End-User

Cloud/IT Sector

BFSI Sector

Government Sector

Other Sectors

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





Market News

In December 2022 , Samsung Electronics announced the development of its 16-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM built with the industry's first 12-nanometer (nm)-class process technology and the completion of product compatibility testing with AMD.

, Samsung Electronics announced the development of its 16-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM built with the industry's first 12-nanometer (nm)-class process technology and the completion of product compatibility testing with AMD. In December 2022, AWS launched Local Zones in Bangkok and Kolkata





