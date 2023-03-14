Global Head and Neck Cancer Market 2023 Size Predicted to Reach USD 4,523.43 Million By 2032, at 12.0% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Head and Neck Cancer Market, [By Cancer Type (Oral or Oropharyngeal Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer, Nasopharyngeal, Laryngeal or Hypopharyngeal Cancer); By Diagnostic Techniques; By Treatment Type; By End Use; and Geography - Trend, Analysis and Forecast till 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global head and neck cancer market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1,460.99 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 4,523.43 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 12.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is the Head and Neck Cancer Market Size? What Percentage of Cancer is Head and Neck Cancer Market?

Overview

Head and neck cancer refers to a number of different malignant tumors that affect your mouth, throat, larynx, nose, sinuses or other parts of your head and neck. Oral cancer, Oropharyngeal cancer, Hypopharyngeal cancer, Laryngeal cancer, Nasopharyngeal cancer, and Salivary gland cancer are the major types of head and neck cancer. As reported by the National Library of Medicine, head and neck cancer accounts for more than 8,00,000 new cases each year, making it the sixth most frequent disease in the world.

According to the National Institute of Cancer, some of the main risk factors for neck and head cancer are drinking and smoking, being exposed to cancer-causing human papillomaviruses such as HPV type 16, chewing betel squid known as paan, occupational exposure to radiation, and underlying genetic problems. The increasing prevalence of individuals with head and neck cancer due to the rise in the use of cigarettes and alcohol majorly drives the head and neck cancer market size.

Request Sample Copy of Head and Neck Cancer Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

What are New Additions in 2023?

Detailed industry outlook

Additional information on company players

Customized report and analyst support on request

Recent market developments and its futuristic growth opportunities

Customized regional/country reports as per request

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Bayer Healthcare AG

Boston Biomedical Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc.

DentalEZ Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

AB Sciences

AdDent Incorporated

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

The increasing cigarette and alcohol consumption worldwide pushes the market growth

Increasing research efforts to create inexpensive treatment choices is propelling the head and neck cancer market demand. The growing geriatric population and a surge in cases of various types of head and neck cancers are fueling the head and neck cancer industry expansion. Increased number of cancer patients is expected to boost the market growth. The rise in cigarette and alcohol consumption globally has led to an increase in head and neck cancer patients in the last few years. For instance, the WHO estimates that nearly 22.3% of people worldwide use tobacco and that 80% of these users come from low- and middle-income nations.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rise in R&D in cancer diagnosis treatments flourishes the industry growth

The growth of research and advancement in cancer diagnosis treatments such as immunosuppression, chemotherapy, and target therapy positively affects the head and neck cancer market growth. Further, growing government regulations and a rise in pharmacological approvals for the treatment of head and neck cancer contribute to the market's expansion.

In February 2021, Tipifarnib, developed by Kura Oncology, Inc., was given breakthrough therapy designation by the US FDA for the treatment of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Analysis

The Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibodies segment is anticipated account for the major market share in 2022

On the basis of Drug Class head and neck cancer market segmentation, the anti-PD-monoclonal antibodies category is likely to lead the market owing to its effectiveness in combating cancer cells. The American Cancer Society claims that monoclonal antibodies like PD-1 and PD-L1 are made to specifically target the checkpoint proteins that find and kill cancer cells in the body. Further, two anti-PD-1 antibodies, including Nivolumab and pembrolizumab, were recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. This has increased public knowledge of these anti-PD-1 antibodies and stimulated the market for these medicines.

The Hospital Pharmacy segment is estimated to witness the highest head and neck cancer market share in 2022

In terms of distribution channels, the hospital pharmacy category is likely to dominate the market. This growth can be attributed to the increase in head and neck cancer patients in hospitals as a result of enhanced disease diagnostics and well-equipped infrastructure. In addition, the rising deployment of cancer hospitals in the few years, coupled with beneficial government policies for poor sections of society, are supporting the segment growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Head and Neck Cancer Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 4,523.43 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,632.52 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.0% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Bayer Healthcare AG, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, AB Sciences, and AdDent Incorporated Segments Covered By Drug Class, By COPD Type, By Treatment Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The North American region is estimated to capture the largest revenue share in 2022

Based on geography, the head and neck cancer market in North America is anticipated to account for the major revenue share owing to a rise in the number of individuals with head and neck cancer and an increase in expenditure towards treating head and neck cancer. According to the National Institute of Cancer, the United States is home to over 4% of all head and neck cancer cases worldwide.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth due to the increasing number of patients as a result of the growth in the number of drinkers and smokers in nations like China and India. Further, the growing geriatric population and increasing expenditure towards head and neck cancer treatment due to rising disposable income support the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Head and Neck Cancer Market, [By Cancer Type (Oral or Oropharyngeal Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer, Nasopharyngeal, Laryngeal or Hypopharyngeal Cancer); By Diagnostic Techniques; By Treatment Type; By End Use; and Geography - Trend, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In May 2021, The Head and Cancer Alliance and PDS Biotechnology teamed up to raise awareness of HPV-related head and neck cancer and to provide patients with more alternatives for treatment.

Important Questions Answered by Report

What is the present size of the market?

What are the names of key players working in the market?

What are trending strategies utilized by market enterprises to expand their businesses?

What are the key regions of the market?

Which product type of the market is in high demand?

What is the projected size of the market at the end of the forecast period?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Head and neck cancer Market report based on Drug class, COPD type, treatment type, distribution channel, and region:

By Drug Class Outlook

Phosphodiestrase-4 Inhibitors

Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibodies

Long-Acting Bronchodilators

Short-Acting Bronchodilators

Methylxanthines

Corticosteroids

By COPD Type Outlook

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

By Treatment Type Outlook

Drugs

Oxygen therapy

Surgery

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospitals Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Retail Pharmacies

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Film Dressing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/film-dressing-market

Methylmalonic Acidemia Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/methylmalonic-acidemia-market

Hearing Loss Disease Treatment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hearing-loss-disease-treatment-market

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ewing-sarcoma-therapeutics-market

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/glycomics-glycobiology-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter