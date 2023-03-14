Gluten-free Products Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 11.8 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gluten-free Products Market is valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The demand for gluten-free snacks is anticipated to increase due to the prevalence of gluten intolerance and other disorders brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. The demand for healthy food products to prevent conditions including insulin resistance, diabetes, obesity, chronic lung disease, and heart disease is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

We forecast that the bakery products category in Gluten-free Products market sales will account for more than 40% of total sales by 2028. Due to the expanding popularity of healthier bakery products and the rising prevalence of gluten-free diets due to the increased risk of developing chronic health disorders, a substantial portion of this market can be attributable to these factors.

Market Dynamics

The rising Usage of Bakery Products Across the Supply Chain will Increase to Support Market Expansion.

This trend is now seen in bakery aisles for cakes, biscuits, pastries, spaghetti, morning cereals, and bread. Since over 90% of General Mills Inc.'s Oats morning cereals are now gluten-free, the demand for gluten-free cereals is skyrocketing. Furthermore, in recent years, the consumption of baked goods has increased exponentially due to the migration trend of gluten-free consumption from the West to the East.

Rising Incidences of Celiac Disease and Other Food Allergies to Drive the Market Growth

Numerous Western nations have seen a rise in celiac disease incidence. Compared to men in the 21st century, women and children had a higher incidence of celiac disease. The frequency of celiac disease has risen over the previous few decades by an average of 7.5% per year, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. In addition to a major increase in this completely resistant condition unrelated to disease diagnosis, the incidence increased.

Top Players in the Global Gluten-free Products Market

Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Hero AG (Switzerland)

Barilla G.E.R. (Italy)

Fratelli S.P.A. (Italy)

Seitz Glutenfrei (Germany)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Ecotone (France)



Top Trends in Global Gluten-free Products Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Gluten-free Products industry is rising technological advancement. Product advancements and technological trends make gluten-free goods more appealing. Technical innovations are also being made in manufacturing to lower product prices. Extrusion cooking and annealing are two innovative manufacturing techniques that help increase product hardness and reduce cooking loss. The rise in obese people is another factor driving up demand for gluten-free goods.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Gluten-free Products industry is a shift in consumers' diet patterns and the thriving e-commerce industry. The demand for diet regimens and weight-management programs incorporating grain-free food options is also high. Additionally, businesses use online retail systems due to the booming e-commerce sector to provide customers with various products. Moreover, they are designing eye-catching, environmentally friendly packaging with clear labeling to grab consumers' attention, which is anticipated to have a favorable market impact.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, the Bakery Products category controls most of the Gluten-free Products market's revenue. Due to a rise in millennial demand for gluten-free snacks and the popularity of nutrient-rich diets, bakery items have become one of the most popular choices among customers. The main force driving the bakery product market is the rising demand for gluten-free bread.

Based on the Distributional Channels, the Hardware category controls most of the Gluten-free Products market's revenue. This is because it offers convenient access to various things under one roof. Customers can choose products from a wide variety of availability as a result. Since there are more seasonal displays now, including gluten-free goods, more new goods are being promoted, growing the segment. Managing a single sizable client base is simpler in supermarkets than managing many independent, smaller customers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets generate substantial sales since they access a sizable consumer base.

Based on Forms, the Solid category controls most of the Gluten-free Products market's revenue. The significant market share of this sector is primarily attributable to its advantages, which include a longer shelf-life, increased sales of these products, simpler logistics needs, ease of manufacturing and formulating, and lower production costs for solid products.

Based on Sources, most of the Gluten-free Products market's revenue is controlled by the plant category. The significant share of this market is mainly related to the rise in cases of animal protein allergy, the growth of the vegan community, and the growing awareness among consumers of the health advantages of products made from gluten-free plant sources.

Recent Developments in the Global Gluten-free Products Market

In July 2021- Gluten-free square pan pizza was produced by the gluten-free frozen snack and appetizer company Feel Good Foods. Each is available in the Marinara, Truffle Fungi, and Four Cheese variants and includes a baking dish.

In September 2021-With a new fermentation method and redesigned packaging that includes bread, Rudi's debuted 15 new products in its organic and gluten-free categories.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Gluten-free Products Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Bakery Products Category in Gluten-free Products Market to Generate Over a Significant Revenue

For better understanding, based on the device type, the Gluten-free Products market is divided into Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & Dressings, Pizzas & Pasta, and Other Types.

During the forecast period, the market for Gluten-free Products is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the bakery products category. Due to the expanding acceptance of better bakery products and the rising prevalence of gluten-free diets because of the increased likelihood of developing chronic health disorders, a substantial portion of this market can be attributable to these factors. Additionally, due to a rise in millennial demand for gluten-free items and the popularity of nutritional diets, bakery items have become one of the most popular options among customers.

On the other hand, the Snacks & RTE products category is anticipated to grow significantly. The market's expansion depends on several variables, such as increasing disposable income, improvements in lifestyle, altering taste preferences, and a rising trend toward savory snacks. One of the most adaptable markets for ready-to-eat food has grown to be a worldwide market. The growing market for frozen ready-to-eat food results from rising convenience trends and a corresponding surge in demand for certain meal options.

North America Region in Gluten-free Products Market Expected to lead the Global in terms of Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. Foods without gluten are thought to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol, and promote weight loss. Over the projection period, these variables are anticipated to increase demand. Additionally, it is anticipated that their simple accessibility at almost every grocery shop would expand the economy, especially in the United States. With more people becoming aware of celiac disease, the U.S. market is set to expand.

Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market. Due to variables including rising internet use, a flourishing e-commerce industry, and changing demographics, the geographical market conditions are quite promising. The nation's customers include people with celiac disease or coeliac disease and those who value their health and need these goods to control their weight.

Global Gluten-free Products Market Segmentation

By Types

Bakery Products

Snacks & RTE Products

Condiments & Dressings

Pizzas & Pastas

Other Types



By Distribution Channels

Conventional Stores

Specialty Stores

By Forms

Solid

Liquid

By Sources

Plant

Animal

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 11.8 Billion CAGR 9.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero AG, Barilla G.E.R., Fratelli S.P.A., Seitz Glutenfrei, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Ecotone Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the gluten-free products market and what is its projected growth rate in the coming years?

What are the major factors driving the demand for gluten-free products, such as health concerns or dietary restrictions?

Who are the major players in the gluten-free products market, and what are their market shares and strategies for growth?

What are the key product segments within the gluten-free products market, such as bakery products or snacks, and what are their respective growth rates and market shares?

What are the major distribution channels for gluten-free products, such as supermarkets or online retailers, and how are they evolving?

What are the major challenges facing the gluten-free products market, such as labeling regulations or high production costs?

What are the major trends and innovations in the gluten-free products market, such as the use of alternative grains or the development of functional gluten-free products?

What are the major geographical regions for gluten-free product consumption and what are the respective market shares and growth rates in those regions?

What are the major opportunities for growth and innovation in the gluten-free products market, such as expansion into new geographical regions or the development of new product categories?



