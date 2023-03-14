The Global Food Contact Paper Market is forecast to grow by $63.99 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Contact Paper Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085858/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food contact paper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms, growing adoption of sustainable packaging, and growth in the processed food industry.



The food contact paper market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Kraft paper

• Speciality paper

• Recycled paper

• Others



By Type

• Non-polycoated

• Polycoated



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the food contact paper market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of recycled fibers and developments in food and beverage packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Detmold Group, Gascogne Group, Georgia Pacific, Glatfelter Corp., International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Papertec Inc., Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Twin Rivers Paper Co., UPM Kymmene Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, PT Parisindo Pratama, and Smurfit Kappa Group.

