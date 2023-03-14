Research Report on Southeast Asia Office Building Industry 2023-2032: Rapid Economic Development Attracts Investors and Boosts Sector

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Office Building Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Southeast Asia is one of the most rapidly developing regions in the world with strong and stable overall development, attracting numerous investors to Southeast Asia with the number of enterprises increasing year after year.

In Vietnam, for example, the total number of enterprises nationwide reached 208,300 in 2022, up 30.3% year-on-year, with 148,500 newly registered enterprises and a total of 981,300 registered employees. The soaring number of enterprises and rising demand for offices and other workplaces are driving the development of the office building industry in Southeast Asia.



Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bangkok (Thailand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) have well-developed office buildings with low overall vacancy rates and stable or growing rents. As companies in various service industries such as information technology, finance and insurance enter Southeast Asia, local high-quality office building projects are gradually launched, attracting more investors to enter this market.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



The publisher expects the office building industry in Southeast Asia to maintain growth from 2023-2032, with both supply and demand for office buildings continuing to rise.



1 Singapore Office Building Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore Office Building Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore

1.2 Singapore Office Building Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.3 Analysis of Major Office Building Companies in Singapore



2 Analysis of the Office Building Industry in Thailand



3 Analysis of the Office Building Industry in the Philippines



4 Analysis of the Office Building Industry in Malaysia



5 Analysis of the Office Building Industry in Indonesia



6 Analysis of Vietnam's Office Building Industry



7 Analysis of Myanmar's Office Building Industry



8 Brunei Office Building Industry Analysis



9 Analysis of the Office Building Industry in Laos



10 Analysis of Cambodia's Office Building Industry



11 Southeast Asia Office Building Industry Outlook 2023-2032





