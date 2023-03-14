Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Report (2023-2028): Growing Utilization of Blockchain Technology in Toll Collection Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Toll Collection Market (2023-2028) by Offering, Technology, Operation, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be USD 8.89 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.85 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.65%.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Effective Solution to Reduce Traffic Congestion, Accidents, and Environmental

Government Support to Accelerate Electronic Toll Collection

Greater Convenience and Flexibility of Cashless Payments

Increased Use of Advanced Digital Technology

Restraints

High Operation and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Growing Utilization of Blockchain Technology in Toll Collection Systems

Increasing Transition to All-Electronic Tolling Systems From Manual or Coin-Based Tolling Systems

Challenges

Issues Related to Interoperability and Common Standards





Market Segmentations



The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is segmented based on Offering, Technology, Operation, Applications, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware, Service, and Software..

By Technology, the market is classified into Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), and Other Technologies.

By Operation, the market is classified into Dynamic Tolling, Integrated Open Road Tolling with Existing Toll Facilities, Mileage-Based User Fees, Open Road Tolling, and Video Tolling.

By Applications, the market is classified into Highways and Urban Areas.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Conduent Business Services, LLC, Efkon GmbH, Transcore, Thales Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

