Calavo Growers Declares Quarterly Dividend

SANTA PAULA, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of convenient, ready-to-eat fresh food, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2023, to Calavo Grower’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2023.



About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com .

