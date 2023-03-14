Gaming Accessories Market Size is projected to reach USD 24.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A gaming accessory is a piece of hardware that either improves the gaming experience or is required to use a video game system. Video game peripherals include webcams, joysticks, controllers, and headphones. The controller, used to play games, is the most widely used accessory for video gaming systems. Gaming is one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment industries, and several recent online gaming tournaments have necessitated state-of-the-art infrastructure.





Rising Demand for E-Sports Gaming Drives the Global Market

The entire e-sports industry is predicted to grow during the forecast period. The bulk of e-sports spectators and competitors are millennials. To draw these players, e-sports producers are customizing the gameplay and making the game available on various platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Due to the recent expansion of the e-sports industry, big businesses like Logitech, Razer, and Steel Series have witnessed a marked increase in demand for their products. As the predicted global e-sports viewership grows, this trend might persist. This market growth, which Montgolfier credits to a concomitant rise in e-sports participation, has allowed many companies, especially HyperX, Razer, and Steel Series, to increase their sales.

Growing Demand for Console Segment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Home consoles such as those produced by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo account for the vast majority of sales in this industry. Along with its PS5 next-generation console, Sony unveiled a whole line of accessories, including a new controller, headset, controller stand, and media remote. The market for gaming accessories will expand over the forecast period due to the rising demand for gaming consoles. The market is also driven by the release of new game content with demanding graphic specifications. The move from console gaming to on-demand visual entertainment has already started. Microsoft revealed that Xbox Series X would be released (the successor of its range-topping Xbox One X gaming console). In addition to offering a 4K gaming experience at up to an astounding 120 frames per second, support for gameplay with variable refresh rate, and compatibility with 8K monitors, it will be far more potent in terms of hardware.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 24.38 billion by 2030 CAGR 12.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Device Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alienware (Dell), Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, Turtle Beach Corporation, Corsair Gaming Inc., Cooler Master Co. Ltd, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, HyperX, Anker, Reddragon (Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd), Nintendo Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, SteelSeries, and Microsoft Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Console Segment Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for E-Sports Gaming

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global gaming accessories market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increase in internet speed has also been a significant factor in the growth of online gaming in the US. According to Ookla's Q2 2020 Speed Test US Market Report, the nation's download speed over mobile increased 15.8% to 29 Mbps between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020. Additionally, the government's initiatives to speed up the rollout of 5G across the country help to reduce latency lag and offer a seamless gaming experience. Several prominent vendors, including Microsoft, who get the majority of their income from the US, focus on capitalizing on the expanding video game consumption, thereby offering new products.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%, generating USD 7.23 billion during the forecast period. In anticipation of the launch of the German gaming industry in 2021, Relax will provide its game library on the operator's new Loewen Play Fun online casino site alongside titles from the supplier's third-party studio partners. Using games across many end-user industries presents numerous opportunities for the nation's suppliers. For instance, Level Ex, a digital health startup creating medical video games to enhance doctors' and surgeons' clinical skills, was recently acquired by Munich-based Brainlab, a provider of digital medical technology. Additionally, companies like Crytek have been inspired to enter the industry thanks to customer demand for VR/AR devices. Certain video games were produced by the corporation with VR technology in mind. CRYENGINE is a 3D game development platform renowned for supporting virtual reality. Crytek and Google worked together to provide the engine to the Android ecosystem.

In Southeast Asia, community importance is a vital prerequisite for developers. India's gaming user base grew dramatically in 2020 due to the availability of competitively priced smartphones, which have increased year over year for the past five years, the adoption of high-speed 4G internet, and the lowest data tariffs in the world. The largest segment of India's gaming sector was mobile gaming. China is one of the most powerful Asia-Pacific countries, with rising technology usage. This country is home to one of the fastest internet networks and significant corporations like Tencent and NetEase. China has planned to roll out a natural name verification system for video games that is almost complete. KT unveiled intentions to work with cloud gaming specialist Unitus to provide its gaming service—aptly titled 5G Streaming Game—exclusively to its 5G users in South Korea.

Key Highlights

The global gaming accessories market size is projected to reach USD 24.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 24.38 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on product type , the global gaming accessories market is bifurcated into gamepads/joysticks, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, gaming headsets, and virtual reality devices. The gaming headsets segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

, the global gaming accessories market is bifurcated into gamepads/joysticks, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, gaming headsets, and virtual reality devices. The gaming headsets segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on device type , the global gaming accessories market is bifurcated into pc (desktop and laptop), gaming consoles, and smartphones. The gaming consoles segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

, the global gaming accessories market is bifurcated into pc (desktop and laptop), gaming consoles, and smartphones. The gaming consoles segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global gaming accessories market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Alienware (Dell) Logitech International SA Razer Inc. Mad Catz Global Limited Turtle Beach Corporation Corsair Gaming Inc. Cooler Master Co. Ltd Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG HyperX Anker Reddragon (Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd) Nintendo Co. Ltd Sony Corporation SteelSeries Microsoft Corporation





Global Gaming Accessories Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Gamepads/Joysticks

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming Mice

Gaming Headsets

Virtual Reality Devices

By Device Type

PC (Desktop and Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Smartphones

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In September 2022, Logitech changed the game by introducing new Creator Solutions, including the Blue Sona XLR Microphone and the Litra Beam Desktop Key Light.

Logitech changed the game by introducing new Creator Solutions, including the Blue Sona XLR Microphone and the Litra Beam Desktop Key Light. In September 2022, Logitech G Launched the First-Ever Gaming Grade Earbud: Logitech G FITS.





