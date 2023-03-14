Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within the University Pain and Spine Center which Operates 7 Locations Across New Jersey and New York

ROSELAND, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables into the University Pain and Spine Center, which operates 7 offices across New Jersey and New York. Adoption of the technology follows a successful evaluation by Dr. Didier Demesmin, MD, MBA. Dr. Demesmin is an interventional pain medicine physician who is board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine. He is also the medical director and founder of the University Pain and Spine Center.



Dr. Didier Demesmin, MD, stated, “Having performed thousands of epidural procedures in both the lumbar and thoracic regions of the spine, I believe that Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural Instrument represents a technological leap forward in the practice of pain medicine. The ability of the instrument to objectively measure tissue density, as well as provide both visual and audible confirmation of needle placement, can enhance both the speed and safety of the procedure, thereby providing a better experience for the provider and patient.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are delighted by the recent adoption of our technology by the University Pain and Spine Center. Moreover, we are honored to have the support of Dr. Demesmin following a successful evaluation. Dr. Demesmin is also affiliated with some of the most well-respected hospitals in Central New Jersey, such as Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, JFK Medical Center, Somerset Medical Center, and Saint Peter’s University Hospital, where he is the director of pain medicine. We believe that the efforts we are taking to seed the market with our technology among leading pain specialists will ultimately translate into widespread adoption, as we execute on our goal of establishing the CompuFlo Epidural System as standard of care in epidural analgesia. The recent FDA clearance of our instrument for use in the thoracic region of the spine is also having a meaningful impact on adoption given the added complexity and risks associated with these procedures.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

