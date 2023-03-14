Global Employment Screening Services Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems Owing to Rising Number of Job Applicants Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Employment Screening Services Market (2023-2028) by Service, Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Employment Screening Services Market is estimated to be USD 6.97 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.36 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.26%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems Owing to Rising Number of Job Applicants

Rise in the Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants

Restraints

Lack of Defined Regulations in Certain Countries

Opportunities

Government Initiatives to Protect Valuable Insights of Organizations

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Remote Hiring

Need to Decrease Risks for an Organization on Account of Increasing Fraudulent Applications

Challenges

Discrimination Concerns among Individuals

Market Segmentations



The Global Employment Screening Services Market is segmented based on Service, Industry and Geography.

By Service, the market is classified into Credit History Checks, Criminal Background Checks, Drug & Health Screening, and Education & Employment Verification.

By Industry, the market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, and Others.li>

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are A-Check America, Inc., Accurate Background, LLC, REED Co., Sentinel Background Checks, Sterling, Triton Inc., Verity Screening Solutions, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Employment Screening Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Employment Screening Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Employment Screening Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Employment Screening Services Market, By Service



7 Global Employment Screening Services Market, By Industry



8 Americas' Employment Screening Services Market

9 Europe's Employment Screening Services Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Employment Screening Services Market



11 APAC's Employment Screening Services Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

A-Check America, Inc.

Accurate Background, LLC

Accurate Now

ADP, LLC.

Authbridge Research Services Pvt. Ltd.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Capita PLC.

CareerBuilder Employment Screening, LLC

Dataflow Group

Employment Background Investigations, Inc.

Employment Screening Services, Inc.

Experian PLC.

GoodHire

HireRight, LLC.

InfoMart, Inc.

Insperity, Inc.

Paychex, Inc.

Paycor, Inc.

Peopletrail

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.

REED Co.

Sentinel Background Checks

Sterling

Triton Inc.

Verity Screening Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1s9v6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment