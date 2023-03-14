The Global Fantasy Sports Market is forecast to grow by $8,162.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fantasy Sports Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629494/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fantasy sports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by launch of various apps for fantasy sports, high internet penetration, and increasing number of sports leagues.



The fantasy sports market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fantasy soccer

• Fantasy baseball

• Fantasy basketball

• Fantasy football

• Others



By Platform

• Mobile application

• Website



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of fantasy sports for brand promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the fantasy sports market growth during the next few years. Also, popularity of e-sports and blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in fantasy sports will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fantasy sports market covers the following areas:

• Fantasy sports market sizing

• Fantasy sports market forecast

• Fantasy sports market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fantasy sports market vendors that include Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League, Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., Yahoo, Fox Corp., and RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc. Also, the fantasy sports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

