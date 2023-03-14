Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An electronic shelf label (ESL) is a dynamic display technology used in retail stores to display product information. This system delivers product information updated on the central server over the gateway utilizing low-power radio frequency (RF). The shelf label market is expanding rapidly and represents an innovative technology that can eliminate paper labels and is replaced automatically every week. Additionally, it provides the freedom to make instantaneous price adjustments. Moreover, each electronic shelf label (ESL) system has an LCD or E-ink display that displays the product's price and UPC.

The retail industry's increasing tendency toward automation is the primary element driving the growth of the electronic shelf label market. In addition, the need for a less expensive and time-consuming alternative to paper labels drives market growth. In addition, greater operational efficiency with real-time product positioning due to the use of electronic shelf labels drives market expansion. However, hefty installation and infrastructure costs inhibit market expansion. In addition, a low return on investment is anticipated to hinder the market's growth for electronic shelf labels.





Change in Trends in Retail Automation to Drive Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

Retail automation is a collection of automated procedures incorporating software and hardware solutions to manage retail activities like inventory management, product management, staff management, and store audit. The technological revolution of automation in the retail industry has proven advantageous for retailers. In addition, retail automation is driving the introduction of electronic shelf labeling in supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and non-food retail businesses. Moreover, installing this system in a retail store provides a solution for dynamic pricing, which reduces labor input by eliminating manual procedures.

Growth Potential of E-Paper Technology in Untapped Markets to Provide Opportunities for the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

The potential of electronic shelf label technology is vast, and as the technology matures in development, it is anticipated to transform the retail industry. E-use papers are not limited to electronic shelf labels; they may also be incorporated into smart watches, wearable electronics, digital sign boards, flexible displays embedded in smart cards, and status display bars on electronic items, among others. In addition to being a novel way of identifying goods & medications, it might be used to name anything from shelves to electronic billboards and office binders.





Key Highlights

The global electronic shelf label market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3740 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Based on product type , the global electronic shelf label market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper. The LCD segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

, the global electronic shelf label market is categorized into LCD, segmented E-Paper, and full-graphic E-paper. The LCD segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By display size , the global electronic shelf label market is categorized into less than 3 inches, 3 inches to 7 inches, 7 inches to 10 inches, and More than 10 inches. The less than 3-inch segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

, the global electronic shelf label market is categorized into less than 3 inches, 3 inches to 7 inches, 7 inches to 10 inches, and More than 10 inches. The less than 3-inch segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. By component , the global electronic shelf label market is divided into displays, batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, and others. The display segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

, the global electronic shelf label market is divided into displays, batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, and others. The display segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on communication technology, the global electronic shelf label market is segmented into radio frequency, infrared, near-field communication, and others. The radio frequency segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

By store type, it is classified into hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others. The hypermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Market Size USD 3.74 billion by 2030 CAGR 16.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Product, Display Size, Component, Communication Technology, Store Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pricer, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata Limited, Altieer Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporation, Clearing Display, Panasonic Corporation, NCR Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Growth Potential of E-Paper Technology in Untapped Markets Key Market Drivers Change in Trends in Retail Automation

Regional Insights

By region, the global electronic shelf label market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%. The European Commission has begun to implement the consumer protection cooperation regulation. This rule protects consumers from fraud and deceptive product information and pricing. In addition, significant firms in the retail industry are incorporating cutting-edge technologies to comply with stringent laws. Pricer, headquartered in Sweden, Europe, has introduced electronic shelf labels (ESL) for shops incorporating infrared (IR) technology and offering automated pricing updating technology. This is anticipated to create an attractive potential for the market for electronic shelf labels in this region.

North America is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1075 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.4%. North America is a significant contributor to markets powered by technology. As one of the most rapid adopters of new technology, North America's primary markets are where electronic paper display devices are most prominently used. In addition, the industrial revolution in this region has developed significant data evolution capacities for application in supply chain management manufacturing processes. Consequently, this creates an attractive potential for the market for electronic shelf labels.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest region. The high growth of full-graphic e-paper in this region, as a result of an increase in the use of display technology goods in the retail sector, contributes to an improved customer experience. In addition, the increased presence of retail giants with greater client interest and the cheap availability of processing equipment contribute to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific electronic shelf label industry. The non-food retail outlet is also gaining popularity and potential in this region. Consequently, the market for electronic shelf labels will expand during the forecast period.

The key players in the global electronic shelf label market include

Pricer SES-imagotag Samsung Electro-Mechanics E Ink Holdings Displaydata Limited Altieer Corporation Diebold Nixdorf Incorporation Clearing Display Panasonic Corporation NCR Corporation.





Global Electronic Shelf Label Market: Segmentation

By Product

LCD

Segmented E-Paper

Full-Graphic E-Paper

By Display Size

Less than 3 inch

3-inch to 7 inch

7-inch to 10 inch

More than 10 inch

By Component

Displays

Batteries

Transceiver

Microprocessors

Others

By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

By Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

August 2022 - Bulgaria’s leading electrical retailer, TECHNOPOLIS, has rolled out an ESL (Electronic Shelf Label) solution from Pricer, the world’s most reliable provider of ESLs, to its store estate following a successful pilot implementation. The ESLs will digitally automate pricing and promotions to deliver greater operational efficiencies while driving customer experience ahead of peak trading.

Bulgaria’s leading electrical retailer, TECHNOPOLIS, has rolled out an ESL (Electronic Shelf Label) solution from Pricer, the world’s most reliable provider of ESLs, to its store estate following a successful pilot implementation. The ESLs will digitally automate pricing and promotions to deliver greater operational efficiencies while driving customer experience ahead of peak trading. June 2022 - Pricer, the leading in-store communications company and market leader in providing Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions, will showcase its latest technologies that improve in-store operational performance and elevate customer experience (CX) at Shoptalk Europe.

Pricer, the leading in-store communications company and market leader in providing Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions, will showcase its latest technologies that improve in-store operational performance and elevate customer experience (CX) at Shoptalk Europe. August 2022 - The global leader in digital solutions for physical retail announced today that it had signed a 120-store expansion rollout with Canadian retailer Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL). The rollout will occur between 2022 and early 2023, bringing the total number of VISION IoT cloud platform-equipped stores to thirty. FCL will be able to continue enhancing in-store experiences and effectively manage, monitor, and execute all of their prices and markdowns at scale.

News Media

Electronic Paper Display Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2030.

Global Outdoor Led Display Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During 2022 –2030





