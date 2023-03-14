Global Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2023: Detailed Profiles of 202 Transmission System Operators Across 95 Countries

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fifth edition of the TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report provides detailed profiles of around 202 transmission system operators (TSOs) and developers operating in 95 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The report has seven distinct sections.

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.

Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity transmission sector. It analyses the past growth in network, evaluate the operational and financial performance of TSOs and examines past and future trends in capital expenditure.

Part 3 of the report compares the growth in transmission line length and transformer capacity of leading TSOs from 2017 to 2021. This section also analyses the future trends in network expansion from 2023 to 2027 for these TSOs.

Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading TSOs. The operational performance of TSOs is compared on parameters such as transmission losses, T-SAIFI and T-SAIDI. The financial performance of the TSO is compared on parameters such as revenue, net profit, return of equity, debt equity ratio, and profit margin.

Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading TSOs.

Part 6 of the report comprises of leading 202 TSOs and developers operating in over 95 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Each TSO profile has information and data on:

Size and growth in the transmission network, 2017-21 Line length, by voltage Substation capacity, by voltage Number of substations/transformers, by voltage

Operational indicators, 2017-21 Annual transmitted electricity Total unserved power transmission per year Network availability Transmission losses Average interruption time T-SAIFI T-SAIDI

Financial indicators, 2017-21 Revenue Net income Capex/Investment in the transmission network Operational expenditure Return on equity Debt to equity ratio Profit margin

Future plans and investment, 2023-27 Expected trends in network expansion Expected capex/investment Key planned projects

Recent contract awards

Key contacts

Part 7 of the report comprises the appendix and has a note on the research methodology along with citation of sources. It provides a list of acronyms and also includes profile of Russia's Transmission System Operator Rosseti Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System (Rosseti FGC UES). A note on key definitions has also been included in this section.

The report will be indispensible for any organisation interested in the global electricity transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS

2.1 Growth in network

2.2 Trends in operational and financial performance

2.3 Trends in capital expenditure

2.4 Expected growth in network

PART 3: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND EXPECTED GROWTH

3.1 Operational structure

3.2 Growth in the transmission network, 2017-21

3.3 Expected trends in network expansion, 2023-27

PART 4: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.1 Operational performance

4.2 Financial performance

PART 5: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX

5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2017-21

5.2 Expected trends in capital expenditure/investment

PART 6: TSO PROFILES (~202 TSOs)

6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1 Canada

6.1.2 USA

6.2 LATIN AMERICA

6.2.1 Argentina

6.2.2 Bolivia

6.2.3 Brazil

6.2.4 Chile

6.2.5 Colombia

6.2.6 Costa Rica

6.2.7 Ecuador

6.2.8 Guatemala

6.2.9 Mexico

6.2.10 Paraguay

6.2.11 Panama

6.2.12 Peru

6.2.13 Uruguay

6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1 Australia

6.3.2 Azerbaijan

6.3.3 Bangladesh

6.3.4 Cambodia

6.3.5 China

6.3.6 India

6.3.7 Indonesia

6.3.8 Japan

6.3.9 Kazakhstan

6.3.10 Laos PDR

6.3.11 Malaysia

6.3.12 Nepal

6.3.13 New Zealand

6.3.14 Pakistan

6.3.15 Philippines

6.3.16 Singapore

6.3.17 South Korea

6.3.18 Thailand

6.3.19 Uzbekistan

6.3.20 Vietnam

6.4 EUROPE

6.4.1 Austria

6.4.2 Belgium

6.4.3 Bosnia

6.3.4 Bulgaria

6.3.5 Croatia

6.4.6 Czech Republic

6.4.7 Denmark

6.4.8 Estonia

6.4.9 Finland

6.4.10 France

6.4.11 Georgia

6.4.12 Germany

6.4.13 Greece

6.4.14 Hungary

6.4.15 Iceland

6.4.16 Ireland

6.4.17 Italy

6.4.18 Latvia

6.4.19 Lithuania

6.4.20 Macedonia

6.4.21 Montenegro

6.4.22 Netherlands

6.4.23 Norway

6.4.24 Poland

6.4.25 Portugal

6.4.26 Romania

6.4.27 Serbia

6.4.28 Slovakia

6.4.29 Slovenia

6.4.30 Spain

6.4.31 Sweden

6.4.32 Switzerland

6.4.33 Turkey

6.4.34 United Kingdom

6.5 MIDDLE EAST

6.5.1 Bahrain

6.5.2 Israel

6.5.3 Jordan

6.5.4 Kuwait

6.5.5 Oman

6.5.6 Qatar

6.5.7 Saudi Arabia

6.5.8 United Arab of Emirates (UAE)

6.6 AFRICA

6.6.1 Algeria

6.6.2 Angola

6.6.3 Botswana

6.6.4 Egypt

6.6.5 Ethiopia

6.6.6 Ghana

6.6.7 Ivory Coast

6.6.8 Kenya

6.6.9 Morocco

6.6.10 Mozambique

6.6.11 Namibia

6.6.12 Nigeria

6.6.13 Rwanda

6.6.14 South Africa

6.6.15 Tanzania

6.6.16 Tunisia

6.6.17 Uganda

6.6.18 Zambia

PART 7: APPENDIX

7.1 Sources And Methodology

7.2 Russia Profile

7.3 List Of Abbreviations

7.4 Key Definitions

