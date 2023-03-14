The Global Glass Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $14,102.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02432720/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of beverages, increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and increasing consumption of consumer products.



The glass packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Borosilicate glass

• Soda lime glass

• De-alkalized soda lime glass



By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Personal care

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of innovations in glass packaging and increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glass packaging market covers the following areas:

• Glass packaging market sizing

• Glass packaging market forecast

• Glass packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH, and The Cary Co. Also, the glass packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

